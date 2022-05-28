Travis Barker Kisses Kourtney Kardashian's Foot in New Wedding Photos

Watch : Travis Barker Kisses Kourtney Kardashian's Foot in STEAMY Wedding Pics

Travis Barker can't get his hands off Kourtney Kardashian's little piggies.

The Blink-182 rocker showed off his playful side in a carousel of wedding photos shared by his wife on May 27. The pictures, snapped by fashion photographer Ellen von Unwerth, featured Travis and the Kardashians star packing plenty of PDA in their wedding reception outfits.

As the sequence of images goes, Travis is seen taking off Kourtney's heels. The Poosh founder is then pictured leaning back and laughing as he puckers his lips to her foot. Toward the end of the photo series, Travis digs his head up the side of Kourtney's leg to pull off her wedding garter with his teeth.

Kourtney wrote alongside the shots, "cheers to forever."

In a Instagram post of his own, Travis shared sultry photos of himself and Kourtney making out in an elevator on their big day. The post, captioned "Love in the elevator," proves Kravis just couldn't keep their hands—and lips—off each other during their nuptials.