Travis Barker Kisses Kourtney Kardashian's Foot in New Wedding Photos

Travis Barker got up close and personal with Kourtney Kardashian's foot in new wedding photos taken by fashion photographer Ellen von Unwerth. See the steamy shots.

By Steven Vargas May 28, 2022 1:34 AMTags
WeddingsTravis BarkerKourtney KardashianKardashian NewsKardashiansCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Travis Barker Kisses Kourtney Kardashian's Foot in STEAMY Wedding Pics

Travis Barker can't get his hands off Kourtney Kardashian's little piggies. 

The Blink-182 rocker showed off his playful side in a carousel of wedding photos shared by his wife on May 27. The pictures, snapped by fashion photographer Ellen von Unwerth, featured Travis and the Kardashians star packing plenty of PDA in their wedding reception outfits.

As the sequence of images goes, Travis is seen taking off Kourtney's heels. The Poosh founder is then pictured leaning back and laughing as he puckers his lips to her foot. Toward the end of the photo series, Travis digs his head up the side of Kourtney's leg to pull off her wedding garter with his teeth.

Kourtney wrote alongside the shots, "cheers to forever."

In a Instagram post of his own, Travis shared sultry photos of himself and Kourtney making out in an elevator on their big day. The post, captioned "Love in the elevator," proves Kravis just couldn't keep their hands—and lips—off each other during their nuptials.

photos
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Blended Family Photos

Kourtney, 43, and Travis, 46, exchanged vows in front of close friends and family—including Kourtney's sisters Khloe KardashianKim KardashianKylie JennerKendall Jenner as well as mom Kris Jenner—in Portofino, Italy, on May 22. Held at the Castello Brown, the ceremony came a week after the couple legally wed at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, Calif.

Trending Stories

1

Law & Order: Anthony Anderson Not Returning for Season 22

2

Zach and Tori Roloff Share Newborn Son's Achondroplasia Diagnosis

3

Alec Baldwin’s Mom Dies at 92: See the Family’s Tributes

Since getting hitched, Kourtney has started trying on Travis' last name. In addition to rocking her new "KKB" initials on her Dolce & Gabbana wedding dress, she recently changed the name on her Instagram profile to read "Kourtney Kardashian Barker."

The reality star and her new husband have also kept the party going after their whirlwind wedding weekend. On May 23, they were spotted living life up as the Barkers on a yacht.

If there's anything we know, there'll surely be more steamy photos ahead.

Trending Stories

1

Law & Order: Anthony Anderson Not Returning for Season 22

2

Zach and Tori Roloff Share Newborn Son's Achondroplasia Diagnosis

3

Alec Baldwin’s Mom Dies at 92: See the Family’s Tributes

4

Princess Charlene of Monaco Details Her “Painful” Recovery

5

Michael Peterson Reveals Whether He's Watching The Staircase

Latest News

Update!

The Best Deals on KN95 & N95 Face Masks Right Now

Matthew Morrison Exits So You Think You Can Dance

Travis Barker Kisses Kourtney Kardashian's Foot in New Wedding Photos

Texas School Shooting Survivor Recounts Playing Dead

Journey to the Upside Down With These Stranger Things Gifts

Justin and Hailey Bieber Turn Up the Heat and PDA During Cabo Getaway

Exclusive

Winona Ryder Says New Stranger Things Focuses on Teen Issues