Amazon Most Shopped This Month: The 15 Most Popular Items E! Readers Bought

Time flies when you're shopping a lot, right? Well, that's not actually an established catchphrase, but it really should be. It's just so exhilarating to do your research, add your item to your Amazon cart, anticipate its arrival, and confirm that you have a new must-have once you try it. If you're reading this you understand what I'm saying because E! readers really got their shop on this month. From beauty products to home decor to fashion, and everything in between, you shopped til you dropped (staying within your budget, of course).
Let's check out the most popular products that E! shoppers couldn't get enough of this month.
Amazon Most Shopped Products This Month
MadHolly 8 Pieces No bend Hair Clips
If you're looking for the hair clips that Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian wore on their Hulu show while they got ready.
The best thing about these clips is that they do not leave any trace in your hair, unlike other clips that leave creases. This set has 7,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews. There are multiple color options available.
MAC Matte Lipstick in Chili
The popular MAC lipstick shade Chili is flattering on many complexions and 2.4 million people bought it last year.
"I love them, they go everywhere with me. Chili was actually the first lipstick my mom ever let me wear, back in 1993. So, it has a special place in my heart," a longtime MAC fan said.
Fidus Large 1 Gallon Motivational Water Bottle
If you were wondering about the water bottle that Khloe Kardashian used on The Kardashians, she shared that she uses this affordable product from Amazon. It comes in a bunch of colors and it has 20,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kitsch Eco-Friendly Nylon Hair Elastics- 20 Count
Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause said, "I love these hair ties because this material, for me, I hate when things are too tight on my hair. I like these because they're just so soft to pull your hair back. It doesn't hurt at all. I love these. I always have these on my arm."
These also come in black.
Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Multi-Use Concealer
This bestselling $7 concealer has 96,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It's great for concealing, color correcting, and contouring. You can do so much with this super affordable, top-rated concealer.
Honest Beauty Tinted Lip Balm, Dragon Fruit with Acai Extracts + Avocado Oil
Chrishell Stause said, "You probably already know about Honest Beauty, which I love. It's all clean products. They don't test on animals. I love this tinted lip balm. It has a color and it's moisturizing. Jessica Alba started this. I love the Dragonfruit color. They also have more neutral colors. I love this brand. It feels really good on my lips."
This lip balm has 9,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Maybelline New York Sky High Washable Mascara
This is one of our favorite beauty products that will save you time and money. This mascara has 60,100+ 5-star reviews.
e.l.f. Poreless Putty Primer
This primer is silky soft, lightweight, and it creates a smooth canvas for a long-lasting makeup application. This formula hydrates and minimizes pores, according to the brand.
The primer has 17,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper raving, "For once, ever, this inexpensive product is not just good "for the price". It's a fantastic product, and it's surprising that it is so cheap! A lot of high-end-makeup-only users are going to miss out on a fantastic primer because who would dream it could possibly cost $9? For me, Poreless Putty actually performs better than a certain $52.00 primer to which it is VERY similar... I usually use Estée Lauder Double Wear foundation, and this primer makes it look even smoother, longer. The two products make my skin look much younger, supple, and toned."
Bestland Hair Finishing Stick
This is just what you need to get those sleek low buns and slicked back ponytails. Use this finishing stick to get those little baby hairs and minimize frizz. This finishing stick has 13,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Alure Three Barrel Curling Iron Wand with LCD Temperature Display
This iron is such an easy, quick way to get some beach waves in your hair. It comes in four colors and it has 13,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
One shopper said, "I am incapable of using a wand with the glove and the finesse, just can't. So my beach waves have really always relied on wearing braids for a couple days and dry shampooing them back to life. My hair is normally wavy with no curl pattern, incredibly thick, and can frizz easily. Using this 3 barrel was not only FAST for someone with a ton of hair but gave me the look that I want my natural hair to have but never does."
Texartist Queen Mattress Pad Cover Cooling Mattress Topper
If you can't go to sleep when it's too hot, you need this cooling mattress topper for your bed. It comes in eight sizes and it has 15,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Etekcity Luggage Scale, Digital Portable Handheld Suitcase Weight for Travel with Rubber Paint, Temperature Sensor, 110 Pounds, Battery Included
If you're worried about over packing before your next trip, you need this digital, portable luggage scale in your life. It has 29,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Eva Naturals Vitamin C Serum Plus With Hyaluronic Acid Serum, Retinol, Niacinamide, Salicylic Acid Vitamin C Serum for Face - Anti Aging Serum, Skin Clearing, Brightening Serum for Dark Spots
This affordable Vitamin C serum has 30,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper said, "This Serum REALLY works! I was amazed by the fast results and I feel way more confident with my face and skin. I even cut back on makeup because I don't have blemishes and dark scars to cover anymore. Not to mention I've ALWAYS had extremely dry flakey skin but this serum makes me glow even family and friends recognized the change and asked what I'm doing different."
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel Pillow for Back, Stomach or Side Sleepers
These cooling pillows are just what you need for a refreshing, comfortable night's sleep. This two-piece set has 130,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
