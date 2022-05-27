Justin and Hailey Bieber Turn Up the Heat—And PDA—During Cabo Getaway

Watch : Justin Bieber's Special On-Stage Tribute to Wife Hailey

Justin Bieber took Hailey Bieber up to the north, and now they're having some fun in the south.

The couple was spotted out on a snorkeling excursion in the open waters near Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on May 26. Clad in a colorful bikini, Hailey went swimming with her husband—who caught some rays in a pair of purple swim trunks—and explored the nearby coves before returning to their boat. While standing on the deck, the two shared a sweet hug before drying off.

An eyewitness tells E! News that Justin and Hailey looked "very happy" during the outing, noting that they pair were giggling and "holding each other close" throughout the day.

"Justin was doting on her and always taking care of her," the onlooker said. "They had a great time and seem to be more in love than ever."

During their sunny stay, Justin and Hailey were also seen out at the El Dorado Golf and Beach Club, where they cuddled up and kissed on a golf cart.