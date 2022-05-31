Relive Caroline Stanbury’s Best Ladies of London Moments Ahead of RHODubai's Premiere

The Real Housewives of Dubai's Caroline Stanbury is no stranger to reality TV. Get to know the new Housewife by looking back at her best moments on fellow Bravo series, Ladies of London.

By Allison Crist May 31, 2022 1:00 PMTags
TVReality TVBravoCelebritiesNBCUWhile You Were StreamingThe Real Housewives of Dubai
Watch: "Ladies of London" Star Caroline Stanbury Shares Beauty Tricks

Caroline Stanbury is returning to the small screen, meaning all is right in the world. 

We first met the one-time stylist on Bravo's Ladies of London, a sadly short-lived series that centered on the lives of several elite British socialites. The show wrapped after its third season in 2017, and since then, we've had to keep up with Caroline solely through social media. 

Thankfully, she's back and seemingly better than ever. Caroline, now 46, is a cast member on The Real Housewives of Dubai—Bravo's first international series in the franchise—set to premiere June 1 (with a supersized episode nonetheless!).

Currenty a luxury brand ambassador and host of the popular relationship podcast Divorced Not Dead, Caroline will introduce viewers to her new husband, former Real Madrid soccer player Sergio Carallo. (She divorced Cem Habib, her husband whom she shares three children with, in Dec. 2021.)

But while she may have found happiness in Dubai with Segio, at 27, he's nearly 20 years her junior. And marrying someone much younger comes with its own set of challenges, especially around the topic of expanding their family.

photos
The Real Housewives of Dubai Cast Photos

Thankfully, Caroline knows a thing or two about adversity—and she's not one to shy away from the cameras when it rolls around. Who could forget how candid she was about her former company, Gift Library, going out of business during Ladies of London season two? 

Put simply, Caroline is great reality TV. Don't believe us? Keep scrolling to relive all of her best Ladies of London moments before RHODubai premieres Wednesday, June 1 at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Be sure to also tune in to E!'s While You Were Streaming, the official post-show of pop culture, on June 2 when the fabulous cast joins us to dish on all-things Real Housewives.

Bravo
#Humpgate

Clad in a unicorn onesie, Caroline Stanbury delivered what might be Ladies of London's most iconic moments ever when she humped her best friend Juliet Angus' husband. The act itself wasn't necessarily memorable, but it did prompt a blow-up from Juliet—who promptly dubbed Caroline a "husband humper"—as well as a hilarious play-by-play, during which the group recounted what exactly went down.

Rebecca Miller/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
That Julie Zinger

"Julie, I'm not here for your amusement," Caroline said in a season three confessional. "You're here for mine.

The only thing that could've made Caroline's now-famous line about Julie Montagu even more iconic would've been for her to say it to her co-star's face (can you even imagine the fallout?!). Regardless, the quote belongs in the Real Housewives' Hall of Fame.

Ben Pruchnie/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Saying Goodbye to Gift Library

Many reality TV stars aren't as forthcoming as they'd like you to think, despite that basically being the main requirement of their job. Caroline, however, cannot relate. When she had to shutter her luxury gifting shop Gift Library in 2015, the business owner let the Ladies of London cameras document the entire thing. As she put it in one particularly poignant confessional, "There's no shame in failure."

Bravo
The Titanic One-Liner

No moment proves Caroline's ability to be effortlessly funny more so than when she said the following of Julie: "Suddenly the woman is crying like the Titanic has taken her children. I mean, it was unbelievable."

Laurence Cendrowicz/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
The Final Showdown with Caprice

Caroline and Caprice Bourret may have been introduced as friends, but overtime, it became clear they were anything but. The constant tension between the two boiled over on the season one finale, culminating with Caroline pulling not one, but two classic Housewife moves: offering up receipts and kicking someone (a.k.a. Caprice) out of her house. Ladies of London fans quite literally never saw Caprice after that, as she didn't return for the series' second season (she did, however, appear on several other British reality TV shows).

Trending Stories

1

Dominic Fike Says He Was on Shrooms During Euphoria Audition

2

See Millie Bobby Brown's Boyfriend With Stranger Things Co-Star

3
Exclusive

Team Steve or Jonathan? The Cast of Stranger Things Says...

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

Dominic Fike Says He Was on Shrooms During Euphoria Audition

2

See Millie Bobby Brown's Boyfriend With Stranger Things Co-Star

3
Exclusive

Team Steve or Jonathan? The Cast of Stranger Things Says...

4

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Pack on the PDA as Matching Blondes

5

90 Day Fiancé's Deavan, Jihoon's Son Diagnosed With Leukemia

Latest News

Billie Eilish’s Boyfriend Matthew Tyler Vorce Confirms Breakup

Update!

These $20 Swim Trunks Have 49,500+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews

Jill & Joe Biden Use "Fexting" to Avoid Arguing Around Secret Service

These Photos of Cole Sprouse's Bushy Beard Will Have You Shocked

Exclusive

RHOBH's Garcelle Beauvais Teases Sheree Zampino's Debut

Why You Shouldn't Expect a Flight Attendant Season 3

Exclusive

Do Shakira's Sons Want to Shake It Like Mom? She Says...