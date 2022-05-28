Most-Shopped Celeb-Recommended Items This Month: Selena Gomez, Mindy Kaling, Ashley Graham, and More

We shared these celebrity-chosen items because we think you'll like their picks at these prices. Some of the products shown are from a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We love to shop and we love to know what celebrities are up to, so, of course, stars' product picks are right up our alley. We love sharing recommendations for clothes, beauty products, home items, and more from some of our favorite celebs, including Selena Gomez, Khloe Kardashian, Mindy Kaling, Ashley Graham, Ayesha Curry, Kenya Moore, Kandi Burruss, Kyle Richards, JoJo Fletcher, Emmy Rossum, and Top Chef winner Kelsey Barnard Clark.
We decided to take a look back at this past month to find the celebrity-recommended products that E! News shoppers bought the most.
Most-Shopped Celebrity Recommendations
SPANX On-the-Go Kick Flare Pant with Silver Lining Technology
These white pants from SPANX took seven years to develop. No matter what you wear underneath. Ashley Graham said,"I had a fitting and I wore black granny panties on purpose, and sure enough, I put on the pants, I bent over in front of the mirror, and I screamed to my assistant, 'You can't see the underwear!'" Yep, that's a summer essential for sure. Thes pants and shorts are available in sizes ranging from XS to 3X, with regular, petite, and tall lengths.
Fidus Large 1 Gallon Motivational Water Bottle
If you were wondering about the water bottle that Khloe Kardashian used on The Kardashians, she shared that she uses this affordable product from Amazon. It comes in a bunch of colors and it has 20,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Selena Gomez's Our Place Collection
Selena Gomez said, "My main goal when I'm cooking is to have fun. This collection is designed for home-cooks like me who just need easy-to-use, multifunctional products."
Plus, 10% of net proceeds will go to the Rare Impact Fund, which works to help give more young people access to mental health services.
Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones by James Clear
Ayesha Curry shared, "I'm sure you've heard of this book. This is a great way to build good habits and break the bad ones. We all have things we need to let go of. This book just walks you through breaking bad habits."
This book has 65,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Conair Jumbo and Super Jumbo Ceramic Hot Rollers, Bonus Super Clips Included (Amazon Exclusive)
Kenya Moore explained, "If you want beautiful curls, this is one of those well-kept secrets. I love this Conair hot rollers set. What I love about it is that it's gentle heat. I always talk about how direct heat from blow dryers is so damaging. Don't do that. This kind of heat is so gentle."
"It heats up in 85 seconds and the rollers are jumbo. Clip them in. It's super super super moisturizing for your hair because they don't have super high heat. These are ceramic rollers. Ceramic is really friendly to your hair. It smooths your hair for great curls and great volume. These are something I love to use. I love this set because when I just want some sexy volume without damaging my hair, this is so much easier than sitting there with a curling iron. This is something that every girl must have."
This set has 9,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Capri Blue Candle- 19 Oz.
JoJo Fletcher said, "I go through candles very quickly. I love candles. I think that the way your home smells says a lot about you. When you go into a home, you want it to smell inviting."
"This is one of my all-time favorite candles. We've ordered this many times and I don't get sick of the smell. It's amazing." JoJo isn't the only one who adores this scent.
The candle has 7,900+ 5-star reviews from Amazon customers. It's also been recommended by Hannah Brown, Lana Condor, and Nicky Hilton.
Newgo Cooling Eye Mask
Kyle Richards advised, "Put this in the fridge or freezer and then put this on your eyes. These are great for headaches too. This is just so relaxing. This gets all the puffiness down and it just feels really really good."
This mask has 12,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it's available in several colors.
theBalm Hot Mama! Shadow/Blush, Subtle Highlighter
Kyle Richards said, "I've talked about this before. This is my blush. It's my go-to blush. And, by the way, it has a built-in highlighter. I've talked about this for years and years and years. Every time I work with a makeup artist, I say I'll use my own blush and they end up buying it too. It is this gorgeous coral, peach. It is so good. It's amazing.
The Curly Co. Collapsible Hair Diffuser
After scrunching her hair with a microfiber towel, Emmy Rossum used a diffuser, explaining, "This is the diffuser attachment that I use. I travel with it. It's really good."
This diffuser has 2,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Olaplex Bond Intense Moisture Mask
Ayesha Curry said, "This is the Olaplex Bond Intense Moisture Mask. I've been using Olaplex for years. I love the moisture that I get from this. I love that it decreases breakage in my hair. I put this in my hair and leave it on overnight and wash it out in the morning."
This mask has 4,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 132.2K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Ouai Super Dry Shampoo
Mindy Kaling shared, "I have fine hair, so I need to use a dry shampoo after a workout if I plan on not showering. This one from the Ouai is so good!"
This dry shampoo has 22K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Dermora Store 24K Gold Eye Masks– 20 Pairs
"I've been using these every day because I don't want puffy eyes. You put them under your eyes and they just take away all that puffiness and you don't have those bags under your eyes. I wear these while I do my hair," Kenya Moore shared.
These eye gels have 14,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews. These have been recommended by Kyle Richards, Lisa Barlow, and Cassie Randolph, and E! shopping editors.
JLab Studio Pro Bluetooth Wireless Over-Ear Headphones
Mindy Kaling told E!, "I found that earbuds feel weird inside my ears, so I love a good pair of headphones that are sweat-resistant, like these from JLab."
These are available from Amazon with three color options.
O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Foot Cream for Extremely Dry, Cracked Feet
Kandi Burruss shared, "My homegirl Jamie recommended this. This is a foot cream for extremely dry cracked feet. Those of you who deal with cracked feet, get you some of this, baby. I'm telling you it will smooth them on out."
This cream has 46,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
OXO Good Grips Hand-Held Mandoline Slicer
"I tell I get so many questions about how I get things "so perfectly thin and sliced." It's not because I have such great knife skills. Get a good mandoline. It's great for vegetables. Whenever I want to look like I spent a lot of time preparing a meal, I use the mandoline," Top Chef winner Kelsey Barnard Clark said.
This mandoline has 8,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
