Camille Kostek Shares the Secrets Behind Her Viral Dance Videos With Rob "Gronk" Gronkowski

Care to dance?
When Americans were on lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic, many rediscovered the joys of baking, gardening, neighborhood walks and hobbies. For Dancing With Myself host Camille Kostek, the healing power of dance came center stage as she started filming videos with her boyfriend, NFL star Rob "Gronk" Gronkowski.
"The pandemic actually is when I started creating and I had so much fun with it," she exclusively told E! News. "A lot of people would ask when they see me and Rob dancing together, ‘Do you make him do the dances with you?'"
The quick answer is absolutely not.
According to the Swimsuits for All designer, Gronk would see her in the guest house constantly dancing. After a while, the football player became curious.
"He'd be like ‘What are you doing over here?'" Camille recalled. "He would come see that I was constantly sweating and learning choreography. It was working my brain. The dancer in me was alive."
After he saw how much fun Camille was having, Gronk wanted to get involved. She happily included him—most of the time.
"Sometimes I was like, ‘Get out of here. I don't want you to learn this one,' but if he caught me at the right time, I would teach him," she joked. "Ultimately it'd be really fun and it's like a smile. It's contagious. You see someone having fun and then you want to do the dance."
Now, Camille is bringing her love of movin' and groovin' to NBC as the host of Dancing With Myself. Kicking off May 31, the show features everyday people competing in unique dance challenges for a panel of celebrities and a studio audience. The TV event features guidance from Nick Jonas, Shakira, Liza Koshy and Camille herself.
"Twelve dancers come on the show and dance it out in these insane dance pods and ultimately, the audience chooses who the ultimate pod star is," Camille shared. "The winner goes home with $25,000 and a moment for them to share who they are with the world and it's a pretty rewarding experience."
While we know Camille could win big if she competed, can the same be said for Gronk? Her answer may surprise you.
"Rob would be like a lot of the contestants that I see that just have a love for life and wanting to perform for the live audience and everyone watching at home," she said. "He would just have fun with it. Would he stick to the choreography every time? No, but he would be that one that freestyles and could win over a crowd for doing that even if it meant that he messed up 50 percent of the choreography."
Dancing With Myself premieres May 31 at 10 p.m. on NBC after the premiere of America's Got Talent.
(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family)