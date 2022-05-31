Camille Kostek Shares the Secrets Behind Her Viral Dance Videos With Rob "Gronk" Gronkowski

Watch : How Camille Kostek Went From NFL Cheerleader to Dancing With Myself Host

Care to dance?

When Americans were on lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic, many rediscovered the joys of baking, gardening, neighborhood walks and hobbies. For Dancing With Myself host Camille Kostek, the healing power of dance came center stage as she started filming videos with her boyfriend, NFL star Rob "Gronk" Gronkowski.

"The pandemic actually is when I started creating and I had so much fun with it," she exclusively told E! News. "A lot of people would ask when they see me and Rob dancing together, ‘Do you make him do the dances with you?'"

The quick answer is absolutely not.

According to the Swimsuits for All designer, Gronk would see her in the guest house constantly dancing. After a while, the football player became curious.

"He'd be like ‘What are you doing over here?'" Camille recalled. "He would come see that I was constantly sweating and learning choreography. It was working my brain. The dancer in me was alive."