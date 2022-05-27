Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Husband Justin Mikita Expecting Baby No. 2

Jesse Tyler Ferguson's Modern Family is expanding!
On May 27, the actor shared the exciting news that he and husband Justin Mikita would be welcoming another child in a video on Instagram adding that he is "so excited" for his 22-month-old son, Beckett, to have a sibling.
In a lengthy caption, Jesse announced, "Our growing family will be a family of four later this fall!"
The actor used the moment to discuss the current political climate amid the devastating school shooting in Uvalde, Texas on May 24 and the threats to reproductive rights and trans rights across the country.
Jesse wrote, "Like the majority of people in this country right now, we are heartbroken at the attacks all over the country — from senseless gun violence to state by state attacks on our transgender family and an onslaught of attacks on women's reproductive health."
The Modern Family star went on to note that the non-profit he created alongside Justin, Pronoun, is continuing to "raise funds for the incredible organizations on the ground fighting for LGBTQIA+ equality."
In light of his growing family, Jesse shared that the non-profit would be partnering with Mili Mili, a female-owned small business, to create a custom collection of baby products. All proceeds will go to Pronoun and he shared that they have made a $25,000 donation to ACLU, the National Abortion Federation, and Everytown for Gun Safety.
"We are so excited to have a little one joining our growing family — and so proud to support the choice to do it," Jessed concluded, and thanked his doctors for providing "the possibility to expand our family not once, but twice."
He added, "We wouldn't be here without you!"
Jesse and Justin—who wed in 2013— welcomed their first child, Beckett Mercer Ferguson-Mikita, in July 2020.