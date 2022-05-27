Euphoria's Dominic Fike Booed Onstage Over Comments About Amber Heard

Watch : 9 Things to Know About "Euphoria" Star Dominic Fike

Content warning: This story discusses sexual assault and abuse.

Dominic Fike has found himself in hot water after giving his "unpopular opinion" about Amber Heard.

In a video circulating on social media, the Euphoria star shared his candid thoughts on the Aquaman actress—who is currently in the midst of a defamation trial brought against by her ex-husband, Johnny Depp—while performing at Northwestern University on May 21.

"Yo, so I'm just gonna come straight out and say it," Dominic began. "Actually, I think Amber Heard is hot, dude."

The "3 Nights" singer continued, "I know it's not a popular opinion and it's not the focus at the moment, dude, but I've been having these visions of her just beating me up—I think it's hot."

In the clip, members of the audience were heard booing and gasping in response to Dominic's statements.

Since Dominic's show, the video of his comments has spread across social media, with many Twitter users sharing their thoughts on the 26-year-old musician's controversial words.

"Oh NO… NO THIS IS NOT IT," one user wrote, while another chimed in, "what was the thought process behind this…?"