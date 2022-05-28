All the Star Wars Easter Eggs You May've Missed in the Obi-Wan Kenobi Premiere

Discover all the ways Disney+'s new Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi connects to the bigger franchise.

Warning: the below contains spoilers from the first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

You don't need the force to discover all the subtle ways Obi-Wan Kenobi paid tribute to the Star Wars franchise.

In fact, in an exclusive interview with E! News' While You Were Streaming, Star Wars creative director Doug Chiang revealed that he and his team purposefully placed Easter eggs throughout the new Disney+ series, which debuted May 27.

"I'm a huge Star Wars fan and I love to pay respect to all of that," he said. "In designing a lot of these projects, we always try plant a little seed of something just for us. Maybe no other fans will see it, but I know it's there."

With that in mind, we watched the first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi, starring Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen, with eagle eyes. And, to our delight, we found several references to the bigger Star Wars universe.

Keep reading to find out all the ways Obi-Wan Kenobi called back to the Star Wars franchise:

Lucasfilm/Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock
Inside Order 66

Episode one of Obi-Wan Kenobi gives another look at Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith's Order 66, in which all Jedi were identified as traitors to the Galactic Republic. However, as the Jedi were attacked by the Clone Troopers, some Padawans escaped, proving that there are more Jedi out there.

Courtesy of Disney+
Return to Tatooine

Obi-Wan Kenobi takes place 10 years after the events of Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith and brings viewers back to a planet they know very well: Tatooine. Here, Ewan McGregor's titular character is now going by "Ben," living as a laborer in a cave. Nonetheless, he keeps a watchful eye over a 10-year-old Luke Skywalker, much to the dismay of Luke's Uncle Owen (Star Wars prequel actor Joel Edgerton).

Lucasfilm/Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock
A Gift for Luke

Did you spot the starship toy Obi-Wan purchases for Luke Skywalker? We did, because it looks a lot like the one Mark Hamill's Luke played with in A New Hope.

Lucasfilm
Shout Out to the Mos Eisley Cantina

While Obi-Wan Kenobi did not return to the famous Mos Eisley Cantina, we did see a local eatery, that seemingly paid tribute to the famous Star Wars spot. We're talking the same white beaker cups, blue beverages and diverse clientele. 

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Young Princess Leia

The new episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi give insight into Princess Leia's early years. The role, which was made famous by the late Carrie Fisher, is now played by Vivien Lyra Blair, whose take on the Star Wars royal is spunky, outspoken and smart.

In fact, the young princess unknowingly paid tribute to her birth mother, Padmé Amidala (Natalie Portman), by having one of her servants stand in for her as she explored the woods. All Star Wars fans know that Padmé loved a good decoy!

Lucasfilm/Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock
Is That You, C-3PO?

During a dinner party held by the Organas, a C-3PO-looking droid is spotted speaking with guests. Sadly, we don't hear the droid speak, thus, we can't confirm if it was actually C-3PO. But it sure looked a lot like him!

Disney +
Temura Morrison Cameo

At the time of Obi-Wan Kenobi, Jango Fett is dead and Boba Fett is likely a teenager. So, why is Temura Morrison—who has portrayed both characters in the Star Wars franchise—making a cameo in episode two? Well, fans will recall that all of the original Clone Troopers are made from the DNA of Jango Fett.

The homeless Clone Trooper you see is not actually Jango, just one of his original clones.

Disney+
The Dark Side Takes Hands

It's no secret that losing limbs is a huge part of Star Wars lore. So when Reva, a.k.a. Third Sister (Moses Ingram) sliced the hand off of a protesting resident of Tatooine, it was very on-brand.

Don't forget, her boss, Darth Vader, will go on to cut off his own son's hand in The Empire Strikes Back.

Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM
May the Force Theme Be With You

If you listen very carefully, you can hear some of Star Wars' classic anthems. Namely, when Obi-Wan decides to pick his lightsaber back up to save a kidnapped Princess Leia, a variation of John Williams' "Force Theme" is heard.

