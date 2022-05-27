Kaley Cuoco and Zosia Mamet Share The Adorable Story Behind Their Matching Tattoos

Watch : Kaley Cuoco & Zosia Mamet Get MATCHING TATTOOS

Kaley Cuoco and Zosia Mamet are best friends onscreen, offscreen, and on their arms.

The stars of HBO Max's The Flight Attendant shared the sweet story of how their first meeting inspired their new matching friendship tattoos with E! News' Daily Pop.

The besties connected immediately upon meeting at a chemistry read for The Flight Attendant. Kaley felt so comfortable around her potential new co-star that she gave Zosia a little "boop" tap on the nose.

"It became a thing, and then we did it all the time," Kaley told Daily Pop's Francesca Amiker. The two got the word "boop" tattooed on their arms in April 2022.

Their little act of endearment seems to be catching on with others, as Kaley joked, "Now people are booping each other. I think we're causing a major stir."

"You know how 'Fetch' didn't happen?" Zosia added, referencing the hilarious quote from the movie Mean Girls, "'Boop' is happening."