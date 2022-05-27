Erika Jayne Drops a Bombshell Claim About Tom Girardi's Legal Woes on RHOBH

Erika Jayne is opening up about the legal battle being waged against her and estranged husband Tom Girardi like never before.
Bravo Insider recently shared a sneak peek of the June 1 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, during which Erika reflects on the past year of her life. She's at Kyle Richards' La Quinta home—the same place the ladies first discovered that Tom and his law firm were being accused of fraud and embezzlement during RHOBH season 11—along with Garcelle Beauvais, Dorit Kemsley and Lisa Rinna.
"When I was here a year ago, it was so crushing," Erika says in the preview, "and I'm so glad that we've moved past all our s--t."
Owning up to all the times she snapped at her co-stars, Erika adds, "I'd also like to thank you all for accepting me for the wild animal that I was. I was so backed into a f--king corner every day."
In the past year, Erika has been named in several lawsuits alongside Tom, one of which alleges that she "acted as the 'frontwoman' of the operation, selling to the world (including unsuspecting clients)" that his law firm, Girardi Keese, "was successful."
However, Erika has always maintained her innocence. "I have been dragged through the mud," she says in the RHOBH clip, "for something that I didn't do, never happened."
This prompts Garcelle to chime in. "I think one of the reasons, though, is that you didn't show any compassion," she tells Erika. "You didn't show like, 'Oh my god, I hope it didn't really happen.'"
"I really hoped it didn't," Erika responds, explaining that she couldn't come out and say that "because when you're in a legal situation, every word counts."
And it's her next words that turn out to be the most shocking yet. "We're not even sure that there were people that weren't paid," Erika says, seemingly referencing the plane crash victims who have accused Tom of hiding money that was meant for them.
Asks Kyle, "You're saying that we don't know for a fact that these people weren't paid, these victims?"
"That's right," Erika replies. "Exactly right."
An equally confused Dorit then adds, "You mean there's a chance they could be lying?" to which Erika says, "There's a chance."
Erika continues, "We still don't have all the facts, that's what I keep saying. This isn't wrapped up. It doesn't matter what someone claims."
Garcelle, for her part, isn't buying it. As she vents in a confessional, "These victims are regular people, why would they be coming after Tom? Why would all these lawsuits come about if they were paid? They would just go live their lives."
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)