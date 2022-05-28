Nick Jonas Shares Which Family Members Would Shine on Dancing With Myself

Nick Jonas isn't the only family member Burnin' Up the dance floor.
As excitement continues to build for NBC's new series, Dancing With Myself, one of the show's creators is more than confident that a few of his family members could win over the audience.
"I mean, obviously [wife] Priyanka would do very well. She is a dancer," Nick exclusively shared with E! News. "I think that my little brother Franklin would probably do pretty well."
And before you question if this Jo Bro has what it takes, Nick reminded fans that you don't have to be a professional to win big.
"Part of the fun of the show is that you don't have to take yourself too seriously," Nick explained. "He's got a great sense of humor. It's all about going up there and having fun and I think that's what people will fall in love with about this show."
Dancing With Myself features everyday people competing in unique dance challenges for a panel of celebrities and a studio audience. The summer party features guidance from Nick, Shakira, Liza Koshy and host Camille Kostek.
"I'm certainly not a good dancer," Nick said. "I don't know why they asked me but I'm just happy to be there."
He also was grateful to attend Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation's 11th Annual 'Big Fighters, Big Cause' Charity Boxing Night presented by B. Riley Securities on May 25.
During the charity event, Nick received the 2022 Golden Glove Honoree award from Sugar Ray Leonard for his work with the diabetes community. After getting diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at the age of 13, the singer wanted to share his journey in hopes of inspiring others.
"My main message from the day I got out of the hospital was just that I'm not gonna let this slow me down," Nick told E! News. "It hasn't all of these years, regardless of the ups and the downs and the tough moments, and that's because I've got a really strong support system."
He reiterated that positivity during his acceptance speech inside the Beverly Hilton Hotel. "I didn't know of anybody when I was first diagnosed that was living with diabetes and my only hope is and has been to try and be a face that people recognize to normalize this disease," he said. "We're all here for a good cause and know that we're all in this together."
Dancing With Myself premieres May 31 at 10 p.m. on NBC after the premiere of America's Got Talent.
