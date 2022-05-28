Nick Jonas Shares Which Family Members Would Shine on Dancing With Myself

Watch : Nick Jonas & Shakira Share Fave TikTok Dances & New Show

Nick Jonas isn't the only family member Burnin' Up the dance floor.

As excitement continues to build for NBC's new series, Dancing With Myself, one of the show's creators is more than confident that a few of his family members could win over the audience.

"I mean, obviously [wife] Priyanka would do very well. She is a dancer," Nick exclusively shared with E! News. "I think that my little brother Franklin would probably do pretty well."

And before you question if this Jo Bro has what it takes, Nick reminded fans that you don't have to be a professional to win big.

"Part of the fun of the show is that you don't have to take yourself too seriously," Nick explained. "He's got a great sense of humor. It's all about going up there and having fun and I think that's what people will fall in love with about this show."