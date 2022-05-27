Georgina Rodríguez Returns to the Red Carpet After Death of Her and Cristiano Ronaldo's Son

Watch : Cristiano Ronaldo's Partner Shares Name of Surviving Twin Daughter

Georgina Rodríguez is keeping her head up.

The model, who shared devastating news that she and Cristiano Ronaldo had lost one of their newborn twins last month stepped out at the Cannes Film Festival in France on May 25, gracing the red carpet in a sparkling silver halter-neck gown. She paired her floor-length dress with Chopard emerald earrings, a diamond bracelet and matching silver heels.

The outing marked Rodríguez's first public appearance since the death of her baby boy.

She shared snaps from her red carpet moment on Instagram, writing in the caption, "Elvis Premiere at Cannes Film Festival."

Rodríguez also posted behind-the-scenes photos of her trip, including shots of herself getting her makeup done inside a private jet. She captioned the pics, "MERCI CANNES ����."

Rodríguez and Ronaldo confirmed the death of their son on April 18, sharing that the birth of his twin sister "gives us strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness."