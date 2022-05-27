Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?'s Trip to the Golf Course Is Tee-rificly Hilarious

Watch : Nikki Glaser's Golf Skills Are PURE COMEDY

Nikki Glaser is not a good golfer—no ifs, ands, or putts about it.

That's not going to stop her from enjoying a nice day at the driving range, though. The comedian is doing exactly that in this sneak peek of Sunday's all-new Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?, along with her roommate, Andrew Collin, and longtime friend, Kerstin.

Andrew is apparently the one with an actual penchant for golf, though he jokes in a confessional that the main reason he enjoys it is because "it keeps me away" from Nikki.

"It does drive a wedge between us," she responds, kicking off a pun war.

"I often feel sand trapped with you," Andrew says, to which Nikki fires back, "At least I have drive."

But it's Andrew who gets the last word: "You're just a hole I don't want to get in."