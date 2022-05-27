The 9 Best Drugstore Sunscreens, According to Amazon Shoppers

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It's always a smart idea to wear sunscreen, even when it's not "sunny" out. If you want to step up your sun protection game this summer, but you don't want to shell out the cash on expensive brands, there are some great drugstore sunscreen options out there. Sometimes, you get what you pay for, but that doesn't have to be the case. If you're not sure what products to buy, there are some affordable finds that are Amazon's bestselling sunscreens with the most five-star reviews.
If you are overwhelmed by the many sunscreen options out there, let's just narrow things down with the top Amazon options from Neutrogena, Banana Boat, Sun Bum, and Hawaiian Tropic.
The Most Popular Drugstore Sunscreens at Amazon
Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Water Resistant and Non-Greasy Sunscreen Lotion with Broad Spectrum SPF 70
Ratings: 29,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
What Shoppers are Saying: "No matter what sunscreen I use, or how frequently I put it on, I would always end up with lobster red skin after a day in the sun. That is, until I found this sunscreen. It has seriously changed my life (no exaggeration). I no longer have layers of my skin peeling off when I try to enjoy living in Florida. I no longer have to live in fear of developing extreme skin cancer. Not only that, but it keeps me from getting tan! I personally adore how my complexion looks on me, and I like keeping my Irish skin as pale as the moon. I don't get burned or tan even if I'm at the beach all day!"
"This is the best and most effective sunscreen I have ever used! I take medication that makes me very sensitive to the sun (photosensitivity) and the last couple years I have just suffered after 30 minutes in the sun. I have tried everything then decided to try this after seeing all the great reviews. I put it on 30 minutes prior to going outside and I have literally spent hours in my pool almost every day with no problems! And I never have to reapply even after sweating and swimming. I highly recommend this product!"
Banana Boat Sport Ultra, Reef Friendly, Broad Spectrum Sunscreen Spray, SPF 30, 6oz. - Twin Pack
Ratings: 20,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
What Shoppers are Saying: "Best overall sport sunscreen. I find the BB Sport 50 spray the best of the best sport sunscreen. It goes on dryer than Coppertone or Neutrogena sprays with the same coverage and protection. I find it slips less when holding a racket or paddle and I apply it first spraying on my hands and then applying/rubbing it on to my face. I then spray directly onto the rest of my exposed skin and then rub it in before I go out and play. Excellent deal less than $7 a bottle."
"I'm very light skinned and unprotected, burn, blister, and peel. I've been using this product for years and despite spending hours on the river on hot sunny days never gotten a burn."
Sun Bum Original SPF 70 Sunscreen Lotion | Vegan and Reef Friendly (Octinoxate & Oxybenzone Free) Broad Spectrum Moisturizing UVA/UVB Sunscreen with Vitamin E
Ratings: 17,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
What Shoppers are Saying: "I'm vegan and I'm a black woman, not only is this sunscreen vegan/cruelty free its great for melanated skin as well! It doesn't leave a white chalky film it blends evenly into the skin like lotion."
"My skin is super sensitive. Super. Sensitive. I am a redhead, with rosacea prone skin, and get contact dermatitis with almost every brand of chemical sunscreen on the market (I usually use barrier sunscreens.) I don't tan well and burn quickly, but hate the pasty white sheen of zinc or titanium on my skin (I'm pale enough, thank you very much.) I read good things about Sun Bum and saw that it is supposed to be hypoallergenic, so gave it a try. LOVE IT! This sunscreen brand works very, very well on my skin with no ill side effects! I swim daily and have used Sun Bum products exclusively on my face and body for two months with no burns and no break outs! The smell isn't great, but the product is."
Neutrogena Beach Defense Water Resistant Sunscreen Lotion with Broad Spectrum SPF 70, Oil-Free and PABA-Free Fast-Absorbing Sunscreen Lotion, UVA/UVB Sun Protection
Ratings: 8,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
What Shoppers are Saying: "Finally a sunscreen that does not make my black skin look like Casper. This line of Neutrogena sunscreen is a god send for my face. I live In Northern California and I go on long hikes with dog at least three times a week. My melanin soldiers along with this sunscreen keeps my skin protected without the creepy white film."
"I love this stuff! I"m pale and I burn incredibly easily even if I'm only out in the sun for short periods. I've used this sunscreen and been out in the sun for close to eight hours, in the water, etc, and didn't burn. I reapplied occasionally, but not often. It's a little greasy, but not much, and more than worth it for the level of protection it provides. This allows me to be out in the brightest sun and not worry about turning into a lobster."
Banana Boat Ultra Sport Sunscreen Lotion, Broad Spectrum, SPF 50
Ratings: 8,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
What Shoppers are Saying: "THIS IS THE BEST SUNSCREEN I'VE EVER USED IN MY ENTIRE LIFE. Literally. It's so lightweight I forget I'm wearing it, and it spreads easier than mineral sunscreens. No white cast and doesn't dry my skin out or irritate it. I have almost zero freckles this summer after wearing this every day, and that's a huge accomplishment for an Irish redhead. BUY. IT."
"I am fair skinned and need to wear sunscreen almost everyday. This is the best I have tried so far in terms of price, convenience, feel, eye-irritation and effectiveness. I'm so glad I have finally found a good sunscreen that isn't sticky and burns my eyes when I sweat. I actually enjoy putting this on everyday as a lotion because it feels so good. Having a pump bottle makes it easy to make part of my morning routine. Price is very reasonable when compared to other high-end everyday sunscreens."
Hawaiian Tropic Sheer Touch Lotion Sunscreen, Moisturizing Broad-Spectrum Protection, SPF 30
Ratings: 7,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
What Shoppers are Saying: "I've been using this brand and spf rating for years now and it's the only sunscreen I'll use. It offers all day protection for my ginger complexion and bald head. I only reapply if I've gotten wet in the pool or lake. The smell is awesome and every time I put it on I remember all the great vacations I've been on and used it. The smell definitely brings back good memories."
"My son and I both use this because we have tattooed sleeves, it smells great the women seem to really like the scent which is good in my eyes and it moisturizes your skin and protects your tattoos from the sun my tattoos are fully colored and still look vibrant, I believe this is due to the fact that I always wear this sunscreen on my tattooed arms when I will be in the sun."
Neutrogena Sport Face Oil-Free Sunscreen
Ratings: 7,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
What Shoppers are Saying: "Great sunblock. Feels good on my face and doesn't cause me to break out. My husband and I own a CrossFit gym in Texas and have spent plenty of sunny 100+ degree days outside with clients and I've had no issues with sunburn. It also doesn't run into my eyes when I sweat. I was concerned that this was a waste and my other sunbloc, would do just fine. However, You can really tell it's designed for active use. Not to knock my other sunblock, but for active use... this takes the cake."
"Great smooth lotion that stays on in the Florida Gulf waters and doesn't burn your eyes. I have used this on a fishing/sand bar week and a few days later on a scalloping week and I did not burn once. I did have to reapply after scalloping, but it lasted on me for about three hours of snorkeling. This lotion isn't super thick, but thick enough to stay put and not make you look like a ghost or translucent. This is my new go to lotion..love it!!!"
Sun Bum Original SPF 30 Sunscreen Spray |Vegan and Reef Friendly (Octinoxate & Oxybenzone Free) Broad Spectrum Moisturizing UVA/UVB Sunscreen with Vitamin E, Natural
Ratings: 6,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
What Shoppers are Saying: "Kept me SUNBURN FREE in Cancun after months in the northeast! The entire Sun Bum line has been terrific, with this spray being the standout! Great coverage and beyond easy to apply. Once it was applied, I was exposed to intense sun in Cancun. After an entire week of application, I'm happy to report that I did not burn once. Wish I brought two cans to Mexico. Excellent product!"
"This is by far my favorite sunscreen. It's the only thing that protected my VERY Irish skin in the Aruba sunshine on our last cruise, and I refuse to cruise without at least two cans. My fiancé and I SWEAR by Sunbum! I would literally recommend this sunscreen to anyone who wants to enjoy the sun, but not turn into a lobster! 10/10 is AWESOME!!"
If you're looking for more great sunscreens, check out these dermatologist recommendations.