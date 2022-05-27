The MixtapE! Presents Calvin Harris, Jordan Davis and More New Music Musts

Watch : 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards: BOLD Red Carpet Fashion!

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

Feeling so close to summer? Calvin Harris' new music will certainly help!

On May 27, the Grammy-winning producer kicked off Memorial Day weekend by releasing the first single from his upcoming album, featuring Dua Lipa and Young Thug.

"I can promise you it'll sound good," Calvin told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 about how he courts collaborators. "It might not be a hit, but you'll have a good time. You'll make a good record. And you might just end up on a tune with someone that you would never dream of."