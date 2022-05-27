Exclusive

Elizabeth Olsen and Husband Robbie Arnett Pack on the PDA During Rare Public Sighting in Tuscany

Ah, amore! Elizabeth Olsen and husband Robbie Arnett enjoyed some fun in the Italian sun while vacationing in the Tuscan town of Porto Ercole this week. Scroll on to see their sweet photos.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker aren't the only stars who've recently enjoyed a romantic trip to Italy.

Elizabeth Olsen and her husband Robbie Arnett were spotted vacationing in the Tuscan town of Porto Ercole on May 25. As they soaked in the sun, the couple turned up the heat by wrapping their arms around each other and sharing some sizzling smooches. Olsen wore a burnt orange bikini and sunglasses for the outing while Arnett sported a pair of teal swim trunks.

The PDA-packed public sighting marked a rare one for the couple. The last time they were photographed together was at the 2021 Emmy Awards in September, when Olsen was nominated for her performance in WandaVision. In fact, the pair have made only a few joint appearances at events since they started dating in 2017.  

Although, this may not come as a huge surprise as Olsen and Arnett tend to keep their private lives, well, private. So private, in fact, that fans only learned they're married after Olsen casually referred to Arnett as her husband on Variety's Actors on Actors series last June (about two years after a source confirmed their engagement to E! News). 

To see photos from their getaway, scroll on.

Madsea / BACKGRID
A Trip to Tuscany for 2
Madsea / BACKGRID
Romantic Getaway
Madsea / BACKGRID
Making Memories
Madsea / BACKGRID
A Marvel-ous Duo
Madsea / BACKGRID
Cute Cuddles
Madsea / BACKGRID
Happy Couple
Madsea / BACKGRID
Wrapped in Each Other's Arms
Madsea / BACKGRID
Sizzling Smooches
Madsea / BACKGRID
Lots of Love
Madsea / BACKGRID
Passionate Kisses
Madsea / BACKGRID
Amore
Madsea / BACKGRID
Soaking in the Sun

