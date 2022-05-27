How Hayden Christensen Really Feels About His Infamous Sand Star Wars Line

Watch : Ewan McGregor REACTS to Obi-Wan "Hello There" Going Viral

(Spoilers ahead for the first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+.)

We love Hayden Christensen's Star Wars return almost as much as Anakin Skywalker hates sand.

Preparing for the Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi required the actor to revisist his previous Star Wars appearances...including his most cringe-worthy line. On the premiere episode of E!'s new digital series While You Were Streaming, Christensen revealed what he really thinks of Anakin's infamous sand line.

"I've never really understood the humor of the scene," Christensen told E! News at the Star Wars Celebration on May 26. "For me, I've always sort of understood Anakin's contempt for sand. And, of course, it's a little bit of a different bit of dialogue, but I never minded it."

The line comes from 2002's Attack of the Clones, as Anakin tells Padmé Amidala (Natalie Portman) about his life growing up on the desert planet of Tatooine. "I don't like sand," he tells her. "It's coarse and rough and irritating, and it gets everywhere."