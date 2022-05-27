How “Cucumber Girl” Kendall Jenner Is Once Again Showing Off Her Cutting Skills

Watch : Kendall Jenner Tries Cutting a Cucumber AGAIN

Kendall Jenner remains as cool as a cucumber.

On May 26, the model took to Instagram to show fans she's not giving up on her culinary skills—or her sense of humor.

"Here we go again," Kendall wrote alongside a photo of a knife and a cucumber on a cutting board.

In case you missed it, the 818 Tequila mogul went viral after her astonishing attempt to slice the vegetable on the May 12 episode of The Kardashians. During the scene, Kendall and Kris Jenner were in the kitchen together. When Kris asked her daughter if she wanted their chef to make her a snack, Kendall declared she would do it herself.

Kendall then uttered the now-famous words: "I'm just gonna chop up some cucumber. It's pretty easy."

Thus began cuke-gate. Quick recap: The 26-year-old model immediately got off to a rocky start when she stopped to think about how to properly cut the cucumber. Her first attempt featured Kendall trying to slice the cucumber without holding onto it—obviously, this didn't work. She then awkwardly grabbed onto the end of the veggie with one hand and chopped with the other in a painful-to-view crisscross move.