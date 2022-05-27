Teresa Guidice Fires Back at Caroline Manzo for Wanting to Verbally "Knock the S--t" Out of Her

A Real Housewives of New Jersey alum is stoking the fire of a longstanding feud with Teresa Giudice.
Caroline Manzo appeared on a recent episode of her son Albie Manzo's Dear Albie podcast, and once the pair got to talking about the recent season of RHONJ, Caroline expressed her desire to return to the show solely to take down Teresa.
"I'm just gonna put it out there because I just don't give a f--k, alright?" Caroline began. "I would get great pleasure, fans, community, to go in and just knock the s--t out of her verbally and just put her in her place."
The former Bravo star explained she was particularly irritated with the fact that her one-time friend mentioned her during the recently aired RHONJ season 12 reunion. There, Teresa once again accused Caroline of reporting her to the IRS and triggering the government's investigation into her family's finances. The case, as fans surely recall, ended with Teresa and her ex-husband Joe Giudice going to prison for fraud.
Responding to the resurfaced claim, Caroline said she's simply "tired."
"I am tired of her opening her very uneducated mouth and using me as a weapon to say that I was the one that spearheaded her IRS claim and stuff like that," Caroline said. "We are not those people."
She's prepared to say all of this and more to Teresa's face, too—especially if it means RHONJ's cameras are rolling. "Sometimes you gotta smack the bully," Caroline said. "I am more than happy to go smack the bully."
Needless to say, Teresa wasn't too happy to hear about Caroline's comments. "She didn't knock the s--t out of me the entire time she was on the show, that's why I'm still there and she's not," Teresa told TMZ. "That tells you everything you need to know. She's promoting her son's podcast so she talks about me because otherwise no one is paying attention."
According to the RHONJ O.G., Caroline's not the only one using her name to get press. "If these people were interesting they would have something else to talk about other than Teresa Giudice," she said. "But God bless them all, I wish them nothing but the best."
Returning to the topic of Caroline, Teresa brought up the Super Bowl commercial they filmed together in December 2020. "She couldn't have been nicer to me," Teresa said. "In person she was hugging me, on her son's podcast she wants to fight me. The whole thing is pathetic, attention-seeking behavior."
Suffice to say, the former friends probably won't be reconciling any time soon.
Catch up with past seasons of The Real Housewives of New Jersey on Peacock.