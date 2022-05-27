Ed Sheeran Releases Sweet New Song After Birth of Newborn Daughter

Watch : Ed Sheeran Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Cherry Seaborn

Ed Sheeran seems to have "welcomed" his new daughter with music.

On May 27, the singer released a Tour Edition of his 2021 album =, which includes nine new tracks. Among them are four previously unreleased songs, including "Welcome to the World."

While Sheeran, 31, has not revealed the inspiration for the new song, the record was released a little over a week after he announced on Instagram that he and wife Cherry Seaborn had welcomed "another beautiful baby girl," who joins their 21-month-old daughter Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.

The new song's lyrics include, "Welcome to the world / Through all the pain, you're a diamond in the dirt / Don't let them change you, words are only words / Just like I loved you / And yes, you were the first / Brought a new beginning, bright and unreserved / A beautiful red flower in the earth / Will grow, and I know."