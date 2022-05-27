Gwen Stefani Shares Sweet Throwback for Son Kingston’s 16th Birthday

Time is flying! But at least we have red velvet cake to console us.
On May 26, Gwen Stefani shared a sweet throwback with her oldest son Kingston—who she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale—in honor of his 16th birthday. The former couple also share Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 8.
"I can't believe that I'm actually writing this but.... a very happy 16th birthday to my firstborn baby boy @kingsrossdale_," she captioned the post. "I prayed and I waited my whole life to be a mommy- i'm so blessed that God chose me to be yours. you r so loved and we can't wait to see what happens next!! got a feeling it's gonna be good!! love u mom."
Several stars also sent birthday wishes to Kingston in the comment section of Gwen's post, including Rachel Zoe, who wrote, "OMG 16???! HBD @kingsrossdale_."
Makeup artist Kandee Johnson commented, "Happy birthday 16!!!! It's crazy because you don't look [old] enough to have a 16 year old!" while interior designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard wrote, "happy birthday king man!"
Kingston commemorated the big day by sharing a carousel of pictures on his own Instagram. In the post, the teen included a selfie with his girlfriend, actress Lola Albert, and a photo of a plate of red velvet cake.
Though Gwen has moved on from her relationship with Gavin, her husband Blake Shelton has built a great relationship with her three sons.
"I didn't know what I was signing up for, but I was all about signing up for it," the country singer shared in a recent interview during the Country Radio Seminar. "And every day, I've fallen in love with the boys as much as I do with Gwen."