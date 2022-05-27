Gwen Stefani Shares Sweet Throwback for Son Kingston’s 16th Birthday

Watch : Gwen Stefani Returning to The Voice With Husband Blake Shelton

Time is flying! But at least we have red velvet cake to console us.

On May 26, Gwen Stefani shared a sweet throwback with her oldest son Kingston—who she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale—in honor of his 16th birthday. The former couple also share Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 8.

"I can't believe that I'm actually writing this but.... a very happy 16th birthday to my firstborn baby boy @kingsrossdale_," she captioned the post. "I prayed and I waited my whole life to be a mommy- i'm so blessed that God chose me to be yours. you r so loved and we can't wait to see what happens next!! got a feeling it's gonna be good!! love u mom."

Several stars also sent birthday wishes to Kingston in the comment section of Gwen's post, including Rachel Zoe, who wrote, "OMG 16???! HBD @kingsrossdale_."

Makeup artist Kandee Johnson commented, "Happy birthday 16!!!! It's crazy because you don't look [old] enough to have a 16 year old!" while interior designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard wrote, "happy birthday king man!"