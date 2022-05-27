Gwen Stefani Shares Sweet Throwback for Son Kingston’s 16th Birthday

Gwen Stefani’s oldest son Kingston is now 16 and we can’t believe it! See how the singer marked her son’s big day below.

Time is flying! But at least we have red velvet cake to console us. 

On May 26, Gwen Stefani shared a sweet throwback with her oldest son Kingston—who she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale—in honor of his 16th birthday. The former couple also share Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 8.

"I can't believe that I'm actually writing this but.... a very happy 16th birthday to my firstborn baby boy @kingsrossdale_," she captioned the post. "I prayed and I waited my whole life to be a mommy- i'm so blessed that God chose me to be yours. you r so loved and we can't wait to see what happens next!! got a feeling it's gonna be good!! love u mom."

Several stars also sent birthday wishes to Kingston in the comment section of Gwen's post, including Rachel Zoe, who wrote, "OMG 16???! HBD @kingsrossdale_."

Makeup artist Kandee Johnson commented, "Happy birthday 16!!!! It's crazy because you don't look [old] enough to have a 16 year old!" while interior designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard wrote, "happy birthday king man!"

Kingston commemorated the big day by sharing a carousel of pictures on his own Instagram. In the post, the teen included a selfie with his girlfriend, actress Lola Albert, and a photo of a plate of red velvet cake. 

Though Gwen has moved on from her relationship with Gavin, her husband Blake Shelton has built a great relationship with her three sons.

"I didn't know what I was signing up for, but I was all about signing up for it," the country singer shared in a recent interview during the Country Radio Seminar. "And every day, I've fallen in love with the boys as much as I do with Gwen."

