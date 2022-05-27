Machine Gun Kelly Tricked Pete Davidson Into Crashing a Party at Sandra Bullock’s House

Watch : Machine Gun Kelly Sparks Megan Fox PREGNANCY RUMORS at BBMAs 2022

What are friends for if not to embarrass you?

On May 26, Machine Gun Kelly stopped by The Tonight Show and told host Jimmy Fallon about an epic prank he pulled on pal Pete Davidson.

The "Emo Girl" singer said he was invited to Sandra Bullock's house for Easter one year, and decided to bring Pete along — except he left out details about exactly whose party they would be attending.

Pete, assuming the night would be low-key, met up with Machine Gun Kelly—also known as Colson Baker—with some "40s" (aka 40-ounce bottles of alcohol). But when they arrived, Pete quickly realized Champagne would have been more appropriate.

MGK recalled the moment with a laugh: "We walked in and it was, like, Jen Aniston...And Pete was like, ‘Why would you do this to me, we look so stupid, like we have 40-ounces and we're at Sandra Bullock's.'"

If you're feeling badly for Pete, you shouldn't, because the former Saturday Night Live star made sure he got revenge earlier this year when he brought a surprise plus one to MGK's birthday party in April.