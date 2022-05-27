Say Goodbye to Detective Bernard: Anthony Anderson Not Returning for Law & Order Season 22

Watch : Anthony Anderson Talks "Law & Order" Homecoming

Detective Kevin Bernard is handing in his badge—again.

Anthony Anderson will not return for season 22 of Law & Order, E! News confirmed on May 27. Back in 2021, it was reported that the actor had signed a one-year deal to rejoin the crime drama for its revival series.

Anderson first joined the series—which originally aired from 1990 to 2010—for season 18 in 2008, 18 years after the series' premiere. Earlier this month, NBC renewed the series—a.k.a. the longest-running law-enforcement series in American television—for season 22.

The actor, 51, joined returning cast member Sam Waterston, as D.A. Jack McCoy, for season 21, along with new cast members Hugh Dancy, Jeffrey Donovan, Camryn Manheim and Odelya Halevi. It has not been announced yet whether Waterston will return for season 22 of the Dick Wolf-created series.

A world without Bernard or McCoy? We don't want to imagine it.