Say Goodbye to Detective Bernard: Anthony Anderson Not Returning for Law & Order Season 22

Looks like we won't be seeing Detective Kevin Bernard on our small screens much longer. Anthony Anderson will not return for season 22 of Law & Order.

Detective Kevin Bernard is handing in his badge—again. 

Anthony Anderson will not return for season 22 of Law & Order, E! News confirmed on May 27. Back in 2021, it was reported that the actor had signed a one-year deal to rejoin the crime drama for its revival series.

Anderson first joined the series—which originally aired from 1990 to 2010—for season 18 in 2008, 18 years after the series' premiere. Earlier this month, NBC renewed the series—a.k.a. the longest-running law-enforcement series in American television—for season 22. 

The actor, 51, joined returning cast member Sam Waterston, as D.A. Jack McCoy, for season 21, along with new cast members Hugh DancyJeffrey Donovan, Camryn Manheim and Odelya Halevi. It has not been announced yet whether Waterston will return for season 22 of the Dick Wolf-created series.

A world without Bernard or McCoy? We don't want to imagine it.

2022 TV Premiere Dates

Back in February, Anderson—who starred as the titular role in ABC's Black-ish across the comedy's eight seasons—revealed that he was the one that reached out to Wolf to reprise his role. 

"We were two weeks out from ending our show Black-ish," he told People at the time. "They made the announcement that Law & Order was coming back. So, I picked up the phone and called Dick Wolf up and said, 'Hey Dick, is it true?'"

He continued, "He said, 'It is.' I was like, 'Well, you know, I'm a free agent as of Nov. 19th,'" Anderson added. "And [Wolf] was like, 'Anthony, you have no idea how happy this phone call makes me.'"

While he may be done with detective work, we're just glad we got to see Bernard in action one last time. Keep reading to find out which other stars exited TV series this year. 

(E! News and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Virginia Sherwood/NBC
Anthony Anderson, Law & Order

Say goodbye to Detective Bernard!

On May 27, E! News confirmed that Anthony Anderson will not star in season 22 of NBC's Law & Order.

PBS
Charlotte Spencer, Sanditon

Charlotte Spencer has exited the PBS period drama.

CBS
Lina Enzo, S.W.A.T.

On May 23, it was announced that Lina Enzo, who stars as Officer Christine "Chris" Alonso, will not return to the CBS series for its sixth season.

Liam Daniel/Netflix
Ruby Stokes, Bridgerton

After playing Francesca Bridgerton for two seasons, the actress left to star in Netflix's new show Lockwood & Co. 

Anatomy of a Scandal star Hannah Dodd will replace Ruby in season three.

Apple TV+
F. Murray Abraham, Mythic Quest

F. Murray Abraham, the Oscar-winning actor who played C.W Longbottom on Apple TV+'s Mythic Quest for two seasons, left show abruptly in April 2022.

"F. Murray Abraham will not be returning to season three of Mythic Quest," said Lionsgate, the studio that produces the show. "Beyond that, we do not comment on matters concerning personnel."

Alison Cohen Rosa/HBO
Thomas Cocquerel, Gilded Age

After breaking the heart of Louisa Jacobson's Marian Brook in the Gilded Age, Thomas Cocquerel's Tom Raikes is gone. In April 2022, HBO confirmed he's no longer a series regular.

Bettina Strauss/The CW
Jesse L. Martin, The Flash

In April 2022, it was announced that Jesse L. Martin was leaving The Flash as a series regular after eight seasons. The actor, who plays Captain Joe West on the DC superhero drama, is still expected to appear as a guest star on the show's ninth season.

Tom Griscom/FOX
Miles Fowler, The Resident

In April 2022, it was revealed that Miles Fowler had exited The Resident after only one season on the show. According to his rep, who told TVLine, the actor only had a one-season contract with the medical drama.

HBO Max
Gavin Leatherwood, Sex Lives of College Girls

In March 2022, Gavin Leatherwood revealed that he will not be returning for season two of Sex Lives of College Girls. revealing to Us Weekly that he wanted to "keep spreading our wings and leading ourselves to other projects."

Kelsey McNeal via Getty Images
Grown-ish Cast

Francia Raisa (Ana), Emily Arlook (Nomi), Chloe Bailey (Jazz), Luka Sabbat (Luca), Halle Bailey (Sky), and Jordan Buhat (Vivek) left the show in the season four finale, which aired March 24 on Freeform. Having graduated from college, the characters are entering a new chapter in their lives.

CBS
Jorja Fox, CSI: Las Vegas

After William Petersen decided to skip season two of the CSI: Las Vegas revival, Jorja followed suit. She explained in a Twitter post, "I personally just can't split Sara and Grissom up again. So goes Grissom…..So goes Sara. Wherever they go, they belong together."

A few days later, co-star Mel Rodriguez also decided not to participate in season 2, according to Entertainment Weekly.

FOX via Getty Images
Lisa Edelstein, 9-1-1: Lone Star

Though the moment wasn't shown in the Feb. 28 episode, it's explained that Gwyn is hit by a car and dies. But 9-1-1 is known for its occasional dream sequence, so Edelstein hasn't ruled out a return. "I mean, the producers refused to give me the traditional ‘It's a series wrap for Lisa' send-off," she told TVLine, "so one never knows!" 

John Fleenor/ABC via Getty Images
Richard Flood, Grey's Anatomy

Dr. Cormac Hayes resigned from his role as Head of Pediatric Surgery at Sloan Grey Memorial in the March 3 episode. According to Flood, he left the show because "three years on the show felt right for me," according to Deadline.

Colin Bentley/The CW
Nick Zano, Legends of Tomorrow

In the season seven finale, Nate Heywood, a.k.a. Steel, was stripped of his powers after running through a World War I battlefield and inhaling mustard gas. Left powerless, he returned to the totem to be with his girlfriend, Zari 1.0.

Freeform/Troy Harvey
Maia Mitchell, Good Trouble

After playing Callie Foster in The Fosters spinoff Good Trouble for nine years, Maia decided it was time to exit the series. "While I have been so beyond fortunate to have this career and a job that I love, with not an iota of regret," she wrote on Instagram, "for quite some time I have suppressed an undeniable gravitational pull to return home to Australia to be closer to my nearest and dearest."

In the series, Callie and her boyfriend, Jamie, played by Beau Mirchoff, move to Washington D.C. to pursue new careers.

