Was Stranger Things Season 4 the Scariest One Yet? All of the Monsters Ranked

Take a trip down Stranger Things monsters past as we rank all of the terrifying monsters from the Netflix series.

By Jillian Fabiano May 30, 2022
Stranger Things monsters are what nightmares are made of. 

It's finally time to head back to the Upside Down, which can only mean one thing: Terrifying monsters on our small screens, of course! Season four of the Netflix series premiered on May 27 and with it came one of the most frightening creatures in Hawkins history—Vecna.

With previous haunting creatures, such as The Mind Flayer and Demogorgon, any new monsters on the block have some stiff competition to take the lead as the scariest monster in the Upside Down. But the cast seems to think that season four, along with Vecna, may have done just that.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Caleb McLaughlin, who stars as Lucas Sinclair, said that "it's really scary this season."

"Honestly, we really took it up a notch," the actor continued. "When I watched this season, I was like, 'Wow, I don't think I would want my nephew to watch this.' It's very gory."

Charlie Heaton, who plays Jonathan Byers, added that after watching the new season, some children may not be able to "sleep for weeks."

Stranger Things: Season 4 Photos

Ready to find out which Stranger Things monster is the scariest of all? Keep reading to find out!

Netflix
6. The Flayed

Yawn!

When it comes to the world of Hawkins, we've seen much worse. The Flayed are people from the community that were taken over and controlled by The Mind Flayer. At the end of the day, though corrupted, they're just humans (er, well, zombies) and we're not that scared.

The Mind Flayer on the other hand? That's another story.

Netflix
5. Demodogs

Any monster with the name "dogs" in it can't be that scary, right? 

Wrong. Nicknamed by Dustin for resembling a dog, the Demodogs have the infamous "petal mouth" with rows of sharp teeth and posed great danger in season two. After killing Joyce's sweet boyfriend Bob, we wouldn't want to run into one of these in the dog park!

Netflix
4. The Mind Flayer

Color us terrified! 

The Mind Flayer, which is also known as Shadow Monster or "Him," is no doubt one of the scariest monsters in Stranger Things. It was introduced and season two and returned in season three and rules The Upside Down, along with controlling Demogorgons and making them murder innocent children.

Netflix
3. The Spider Monster

During season three, Heather's dad, Tom and his co-worker Bruce turn into goo, become the Spider Monster—a being controlled by the Mind Flayer—and try to eat Nancy and Jonathan. Though Eleven tries to step in and save the day, the monster liquefies and goes down the sewer. This monster eventually remerges, bigger than ever, killing Billy at the end of season three.

Netflix
2. Demogorgon

Anytime we watch an episode with the Demogorgon, we need to sleep with one eye open.

Named after the Dungeons and Dragons antagonist, this iconic Stranger Things monster is probably the most notable monster and earned the number two spot for good reason. The murderous, violent creature doesn't have a mind of its own and obeys the Mind Flayer.

We're sure Will and Eleven would agree with us on this one!

Netflix
1. Vecna

When you were a kid and had your parents check for monsters under the bed, Vecna is what you had in mind.

The monster was introduced in season four and is described by the streamer as "a former human who mutated into a monster because of exposure to the Upside Down. Vecna lives in the attic of the Creel House, which will be a major setting for this season."

