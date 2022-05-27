Gymshark Memorial Deals: Don't Miss These 70% Discounts With Prices Starting at $5

Don't miss these major savings on Gymshark sports bras, leggings, shorts, jackets, and more activewear essentials

E-comm: Gymshark Deals

If you're looking for a little extra motivation to stick with your fitness routine, maybe you just need some new gym clothes. Memorial Day Weekend is here, which means that there are so many great discounts from our favorite stores, including Gymshark, SKIMS, J.Crew, Anthropologie, Madewell, and Amazon. Right now, Gymshark has some 60% off deals, which means you can get some of their bestselling styles for just $5.

Gymshark Memorial Day Deals

Gymshark 11kg To 36kg Resistance Band

If you have trouble sticking to your routine when you travel, get some resistance bands. You can do so many different exercises with them and they're super lightweight for travel and storage. This band is on sale for 70% off.

$18
$5
Gymshark

Gymshark Training Cropped Leggings

If bike shorts are too short for you and just don't feel like wearing full-length leggings all the time, these are the perfect length. They're high-waisted, super flattering, and very stretchy. You can even style these for some fashionable looks outside of the gym. 

$25
$10
Gymshark

Gymshark Pippa Training Joggers

You can wear these training joggers everywhere, whether you're lifting weights or just watching TV on your couch at home. These are super comfortable and easy to move around in. They also come in black and burgundy.

$30
$12
Gymshark

Gymshark Vision Leggings

Don't spend your whole workout pulling up your leggings. You need performance apparel that pulls through. These have a thick, elastic waistband that stays put without constricting. This fabric is sweat-wicking and incredibly breathable. These leggings also come in mint green.

$45
$18
Gymshark

Gymshark Speed 2 In 1 Short

How much do you love a two-in-one product? You'll have nothing to worry about with this pair of two-layer shorts. The fabric is lightweight and ventilation for zero distractions. There are three additional colorways on sale. 

$45
$27
Gymshark

Gymshark Apex Seamless Shorts

These shorts are designed with high performance in mind. They fabric is ventilated, sweat-wicking, and lightweight. There are four colors to choose from.

$45
$23
Gymshark

Gymshark Training 1/4 Zip

Wear this for your warm up or after you hit the gym. It's lightweight and incredibly stretchy, moving as you do. This quart-zip also comes in black, brown, and white.

A shopper said, "ABSOLUTE STAPLE. feel like a 10/10. Lovely white and it is good for weights or running."

$45
$27
Gymshark

Gymshark Training Long Sleeve Top

If you're looking for a sweat-wicking long sleeve shirt, this is a versatile top that you need in your workout wardrobe. You can also get this in black.

 

$30
$21
Gymshark

Gymshark Vital Seamless 2.0 Crop Top

The cool thing about this top Is that it's made with a dying technology that uses less water, energy, and chemicals in an effort to decrease Gymshark's environmental impact, according to the brand. This long-sleeve crop top comes in 11 colors.

$40
$32
Gymshark

Gymshark Lightweight High Support Sports Bra

If you are looking for a high level of support that doesn't feel heavy or constricting, you need this sports bra in every single color. 

"BEST BRA YET," a shopper wrote, explaining, "High support. I love it. It keeps me in place and remains tight even after wearing it everyday in the gym!"

$40
$24
Gymshark

Gymshark Critical T-Shirt

This is a fitness essential. Get one in every color and your fitness wardrobe is all set.

$25
$15
Gymshark

