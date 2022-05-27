One Tree Hill’s James Lafferty Marries The Royals Alum Alexandra Park

One Tree Hill star James Lafferty and The Royals’ Alexandra Park have said “I do!” Find out more about their Hawaiian nuptials below.

Watch: Alexandra Park Opens Up About Engagement to James Lafferty

James Lafferty and Alexandra Park have officially tied the knot. 

The One Tree Hill star, 36, wed the Royals alum, 33, in Oahu, Hawaii, according to US Weekly. On May 26, Hatty Preston, who also starred in The Royals, shared photos from the ceremony, including a photo of the bride dancing in her lace wedding gown. "Our Parky got Lafferty'd," Preston captioned the post, which has since been deleted. "These are the official wedding photos by Mario Testino."

Neither Lafferty nor Park have shared photos from their nuptials on social media. E! News has reached out to their reps and has not yet heard back.

The couple first met in 2015 when Lafferty directed a season two episode of The Royals. In 2018, Lafferty and the Australian actress seemingly debuted their romance after she shared a photo of herself alongside him and his One Tree Hill costar Stephen Colletti on Instagram. Two years later, the pair announced they were engaged.

In September 2020, Lafferty shared the happy news when he posted a selfie with his new fiancée standing together in a kitchen as she wrapped her arms around him, showing off her engagement ring. He captioned the post, "She said yeah."

And it's worth noting that the happy couple have also recently collaborated on-screen. In January 2021, Lafferty and Park starred together in the Hulu show Everyone Is Doing Great. The actress exclusively told E! News how it was getting to be with her fiancé in a personal and professional setting. 

Toni Anne Barson/FilmMagc

"It was amazing," she said at the time. "I mean, working with your friends and in a much smaller cast and crew overall, it just invites a more intimate vibe with less pressure....James or Stephen would come direct me in a scene, and I'm almost, like, [I] know what they're going to say….We've got a good banter."

