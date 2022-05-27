Netflix Adds Warning to Stranger Things Season 4 Following Uvalde School Shooting

Watch : Stranger Things Season 4: "Kids Will Have Nightmares"

Season four of Stranger Things is finally here and has arrived with a warning.

Following the horrific school shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, Netflix has decided to add a last-minute warning regarding "graphic violence involving children" to the season four premiere of the series.

"We filmed this season of Stranger Things a year ago," the warning reads, "but given the recent tragic shooting at a school in Texas, viewers may find the opening scene of episode 1 distressing. We are deeply saddened by this unspeakable violence, and our hearts go out to every family mourning a loved one."

The streamer's decision follows the May 24 incident, which left 19 children and 2 adults dead and 17 injured. The streaming service explained that the warning—which will only be displayed to viewers in the United States—was added "given the proximity of the premiere to this tragedy—and because the opening scene is very graphic," according to The Hollywood Reporter.