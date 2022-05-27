Grown-ish Star Yara Shahidi Celebrates Graduating From Harvard

Watch out world she's a graduate now.
On May 26, Grown-ish star Yara Shahidi celebrated receiving her degree from Harvard by sharing a picture of herself in her cap and gown on Instagram, writing, "Yara (noun): a Harvard graduate. #ITSOFFICIAL #CLASSOF2022."
Several stars acknowledged Yara's massive milestone in the comment section of her post, including her Grown-ish costar Diggy Simmons, who wrote, "Let's gooooo !!!"
LaLa Anthony also commented, "Amazing!! Congrats!!! So proud of u," while Real Housewives of Atlanta's Eva Marcille wrote, "Congratulations Queen!!!! I'm so proud like we are related. You make us all so proud."
Yara, 22, was accepted into Harvard in 2017 but took a gap year before beginning her studies in the school's Social Studies & African American departments, with a concentration on "Black political thought under a neocolonial landscape," according to Vogue. And to meet her graduation requirements, the actress wrote a 136-page thesis paper titled "I Am a Man: The Emancipation of Humanness from Western Hegemony Through the Lens of Sylvia Wynter."
"It's surreal to have finally hit this major milestone," Yara told Vogue. "I've known I wanted to go to college since I was four. By 17, I knew exactly what I wanted to study, so to see that come to fruition is a goal fulfilled."
So what's next after graduation? The Black-ish star says she wants to continue producing [Grown-ish] and acting and is "so excited" for the future.
"For the majority of my career, I've always had an essay or assignment due," she told the publication. "This feels like a new chapter where I can invest time into more of what I love to do."