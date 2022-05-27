Nordstrom Rack’s Clear the Rack Sale: Score $145 Good American Shorts for $13 & More Incredible Deals

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It's Memorial Day weekend, which means there's no shortage of incredible sales to shop. Whether you're in the mood to update your closet for summer or you want to refresh your space with some brand new furniture and decor, you're bound to find a great deal on something you absolutely love this weekend. If you want to score the absolute best deals on all things fashion, home and beauty, we've got the one Memorial Day weekend sale you definitely don't want to miss.

The Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale is on now, and clearance styles are on sale for an additional 25% off. With the additional discount, you can score some seriously jaw-dropping deals on brands you love. We're talking Good American finds for under $20, like these comfy side slit pants (originally $129) for just $19 or these $145 Bombshell shorts for $13.

Premium denim brands are also deeply discounted right now, and you can snag these $225 Frame jeans for just $45 or these Rag & Bone ankle skinny jeans for $37.

With prices this good, you can bet things are going to sell out super fast. Be sure to check out the Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack sale before something you love is gone. We've rounded up some of the best deals we could find. Check those out below.