Flip or Flop Star Christina Haack Shares Affordable Summer Entertaining Essentials

We included these products chosen by Christina Haack we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Christina is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

It's that time of year again. The weather is nice and everyone is excited to socialize outdoors. If you love hosting your friends and family, let Christina Haack be your guide. The Flip or Flop alum recently shared some Amazon home essentials for summer entertaining.

"This is everything outdoor entertaining. We have amazing products to go through with you guys. I know it's that season of graduations, barbeques, and dinner parties. Here in Orange County, the weather is about to really heat up, so we have some great products for you guys," Christina told Amazon shoppers during a recent live stream.

The Christina on the Coast star shared, "These are actually some of my favorite products I've ever seen on Amazon." She even admitted, "I have personally overpaid in the past, almost three times as much, for products from other stores and they're literally the exact same products I can get at Amazon."

If you want to avoid overpaying for outdoor essentials, shop Christina's list of Amazon recommendations.