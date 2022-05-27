See Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten III Make Their Red Carpet Debut as a Couple

Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten III just took their relationship to the next level.
The Dawson's Creek alum and the musician stepped out at The Moth's Silver Ball on May 26, marking their first red carpet appearance together as a couple. For the occasion, Katie wore a pale yellow gown with black patent leather heels. Meanwhile, Bobby rocked a dark teal suit, black shirt and matching shoes.
The event, held at Spring Studios in New York City, celebrated The Moth's 25th anniversary and honored singer-songwriter David Byrne, who Bobby previously worked with on the Broadway recording of American Utopia. At one point in the evening, Bobby and Katie were photographed sharing a laugh with the Talking Heads frontman.
The couple's date night comes nearly a month after they were seen out for a romantic stroll in the Big Apple. On April 28, Katie and Bobby were snapped taking the subway to the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, where they kissed before heading inside.
During their day trip, they also met up with Katie's mom, Kathy Holmes, who Bobby greeted with a friendly hug.
A source close to Katie previously told E! News that the Batman Begin actress met Bobby met through friends, adding that their relationship is "working well."
"Katie is excited about seeing someone and is very happy," the insider explained. "She enjoys having someone in her life and he is very kind and good to her."
Before her romance with the Grammy-nominated artist, Katie dated restauranteur Emilio Vitolo Jr. for several months before the pair went their separate ways last year. She was also linked to Jamie Foxx for years following her divorce from Tom Cruise, with whom she shares 16-year-old daughter Suri Cruise, but split with the Ray star in 2019.
Though Katie appears to be getting more serious with Bobby, her heart will always belong to her daughter. In an interview with Town & Country in 2017, the notoriously private star said Suri is "the most important person to me, and her upbringing is paramount to my work right now."
"I feel so blessed to do what I do," she continued, "but there's nothing in the world better than watching your child succeed."