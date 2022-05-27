Amazon Memorial Day Sale: Save $27 on a Ninja Blender, Plus More Can’t-Miss Deals

Amazon shoppers can get major discounts on kitchen gadgets, electronics, fashion, and beauty items throughout Memorial Day Weekend.

By Marenah Dobin May 27, 2022 10:00 AMTags
FashionBeautyLife/StyleHomeShoppingShop BeautyShop With E!Flash SaleShop SalesShop FashionShop HomeMemorial Day Sales
E-Comm: Amazon Memorial Day DealsGetty Images

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Memorial Day Weekend is known as the unofficial start of summer, with beach trips, backyard barbeques, and relaxation on the agenda. For us shopping enthusiasts, it's a great opportunity to get some major discounts from our favorite sites, including Amazon, SKIMS, Anthropologie, and J.Crew. And, if you want to shop while you enjoy some fun in the sun, that's always an option too, especially if there's great weather during the holiday weekend.

If you want to shop with some (near) instant gratification, you need to check out Amazon this weekend. There are so many can't-miss discounts, and of course, there's that super-fast Prime Shipping. If there are too many good deals for you to keep track of, here are some standouts.

read
These Brumates Are What You Need To Keep Drinks Cold This Summer and They Have 61,800+ 5-Star Reviews

Amazon Memorial Day Deals

Bronax Extremely Comfy Cushioned Thick Sole Slippers

These slides look designer, but they are actually super affordable. You will want to live in these incredibly comfortable slides.

There are 15 colorways to choose from. These have 5,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$31
$23
Amazon

Trending Stories

1

Pittsburgh Steelers Player Dwayne Haskins' Cause of Death Revealed

2

Katie Holmes & Bobby Wooten III Make Red Carpet Debut as a Couple

3

Michael Peterson Reveals Whether He's Watching The Staircase

Shapermint High Waisted Body Shaper

If you want to smooth, support, and sculpt your look, get these shorts to wear underneath your favorite outfits. There are five colors to choose from with sizes ranging from small to 4X. This machine-washable shapewear gets the job done, without constricting your movements or falling down

These shorts have 12,900+  5-star Amazon reviews.

$50
$28
Amazon

Ninja NJ601AMZ Professional Blender

The Ninja NJ601AMZ Professional Blender is just what you need for smoothies, shakes, and other frozen drinks. It's dishwasher-safe and it's incredibly powerful to crush ice, whole fruits, and vegetables in mere seconds.

This blender has 31,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews. 

$100
$73
Amazon

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds

These are my favorite earbuds. They have 1.5 hours of battery life after you charge them for just five minutes. They're easy to pair with your favorite devices, and the sound is incredible. I have been using these all day every day for years.

These come in 6 colors and they have 67,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$250
$179
Amazon

Artnaturals Natural Organic Lip Balm Beeswax- Chapstick for Dry, Chapped & Cracked Lips - Lip Repair with Aloe Vera, Coconut, Castor & Jojoba Oil (Set of 6)

Are you one of those people who can never find your chapstick when you need it? You need to get a multi-pack and put one in each of your bags. This set six lip balms with hydrating ingredients.

This set has 6,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$20
$7
Amazon

Kitsch Satin Scrunchies, Softer than Silk, Hair Scrunchies for Frizz Prevention, Satin Hair Ties for Breakage Prevention and Gentle Style Preservation, Sleep and Night Scrunchie, 5 Pack, Assorted

Satin hair ties are the way to go. They are super gentle on your hair and never pull on your strands or leave creases. Once you switch over to satin, you will not go back. Trust me on that.

These hair ties have 12,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$8
$5
Amazon

The Original Hotpop Microwave Popcorn Popper, Silicone Popcorn Maker, Collapsible Bowl BPA-Free and Dishwasher Safe- 20 Colors Available (Blue)

Upgrade your movie night with this popcorn maker. It evenly heats your popcorn, with "very few, if any unpopped kernels," according to the brand. This silicone is non-breakable and heat-resistant. There are many colors to choose from.

This popcorn maker has 19,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$13
Amazon

Seehonor Insulated Cooler Backpack Leakproof Soft Cooler Bag Lightweight Backpack Cooler for Lunch Picnic Fishing Hiking Camping Park Beach, 25 Cans

Keep your drinks cold and go hands free with this insulated cooler backpack. It comes in many colors and it can hold 25 cans.

This bag has 5,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$30
$28
Amazon

Bedsure Satin Pillowcase for Hair and Skin, 2-Pack

Sleeping on a satin pillowcase is one of the best things you can do for your hair and skin. It protects your hair from frizz, tangles, and damage, according to the brand. It's also great for your skin because it doesn't absorb your moisturizers and serums like cotton pillowcases can.

There are 20 colors and 7 sizes to choose from.

$10
$8
Amazon

Zulay Original Milk Frother Handheld Foam Maker

Use this milk frother to create foam for cappuccino, matcha, hot chocolate, and more of your favorite hot beverages. The brand claims that this works on many types of milk, including whole milk, almond milk, and soy milk.

This product has 53,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$21
$17
Amazon

Hilife Steamer for Clothes Steamer, Handheld Garment Steamer Clothing Iron 240ml Big Capacity Upgraded Version

You can put together the cutest outfit in the world, but if it's all wrinkled, what's the point? We all need a reliable, easy-to-use steamer in our lives, especially when we travel. Pulling a wrinkled outfit from your suitcase is not the best start to a vacation.

$39
$30
Amazon

Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Multi-Use Concealer

This bestselling $7 concealer has 96,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It's great for concealing, color correcting, and contouring. You can do so much with this super affordable, top-rated concealer. 

$10
$7
Amazon

Bagsmart Toiletry Bag Travel Bag With Hanging Hook, Water-resistant Makeup Cosmetic Bag Travel Organizer for Accessories, Shampoo, Full Sized Container, Toiletries

Get organized for your upcoming summer trips. This hanging cosmetic case has so many compartments for all of your getting ready essentials.

It comes in 2 sizes and 6 colors with 24,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$32
$23
Amazon

Conair Double Ceramic 1-Inch Curling Iron

A good curling iron doesn't have to be super expensive. This one is on sale and it's great to create long-lasting curls and waves. It has 30 heat settings and it has damage protection and frizz control properties, according to the brand.

$20
$15
Amazon

Chicgal Women's Floral Print Puff Sleeve Kimono

Wear one of these kimonos with a tank top and your favorite pair of jeans. Or you can wear it as a cover-up over a swimsuit. There are 45 colors to choose from with sizes ranging from small to 5X.

This kimono has 15,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$19
$13
Amazon

Lanzom Women Wide Brim Straw Panama Roll up Hat Belt Buckle Fedora Beach Sun Hat UPF50+

Protect your face from the sun and hide a bad hair day with this California-chic straw fedora. There are 22 fashionable colors to choose from.

These hats have 19,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$30
$26
Amazon

Cosonsen Dress Deep V-neck Long Sleeve Waist Tie Ruffle Mini Swing Skater Dresses

You're going to want this dress in every color. There are 35, by the way. The tie at the waist is oh-so-flattering on all body types. This dress has 4,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$46
$40
Amazon

Meetsun Polarized Sunglasses

Instantly increase glamour with a great pair of sunglasses. They come in 29 colors and they have 5-star Amazon reviews.

$26
$11
Amazon

More Memorial Day Weekend Deals

Trending Stories

1

Pittsburgh Steelers Player Dwayne Haskins' Cause of Death Revealed

2

Katie Holmes & Bobby Wooten III Make Red Carpet Debut as a Couple

3

Princess Charlene of Monaco Details Her “Painful” Recovery

4

Michael Peterson Reveals Whether He's Watching The Staircase

5

Flip or Flop's Christina Haack's Summer Entertaining Essentials

Latest News

Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack: Score $145 Good American Shorts for $13

See How Grown Up The Cast of Stranger Things is Now

The Cast of Top Gun Then and Now Gives Us That Loving Feeling

Flip or Flop's Christina Haack's Summer Entertaining Essentials

Amazon Memorial Day Sale: Save $27 on a Ninja Blender & More Deals

Update!

Ulta Gorgeous Hair Sale: $4 Deals from Color Wow, Hot Tools, and More

Alec Baldwin’s Mom Dies at 92: See the Family’s Tributes