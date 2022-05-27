Amazon Memorial Day Sale: Save $27 on a Ninja Blender, Plus More Can’t-Miss Deals

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Memorial Day Weekend is known as the unofficial start of summer, with beach trips, backyard barbeques, and relaxation on the agenda. For us shopping enthusiasts, it's a great opportunity to get some major discounts from our favorite sites, including Amazon, SKIMS, Anthropologie, and J.Crew. And, if you want to shop while you enjoy some fun in the sun, that's always an option too, especially if there's great weather during the holiday weekend.
If you want to shop with some (near) instant gratification, you need to check out Amazon this weekend. There are so many can't-miss discounts, and of course, there's that super-fast Prime Shipping. If there are too many good deals for you to keep track of, here are some standouts.
Amazon Memorial Day Deals
Bronax Extremely Comfy Cushioned Thick Sole Slippers
These slides look designer, but they are actually super affordable. You will want to live in these incredibly comfortable slides.
There are 15 colorways to choose from. These have 5,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Shapermint High Waisted Body Shaper
If you want to smooth, support, and sculpt your look, get these shorts to wear underneath your favorite outfits. There are five colors to choose from with sizes ranging from small to 4X. This machine-washable shapewear gets the job done, without constricting your movements or falling down
These shorts have 12,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Ninja NJ601AMZ Professional Blender
The Ninja NJ601AMZ Professional Blender is just what you need for smoothies, shakes, and other frozen drinks. It's dishwasher-safe and it's incredibly powerful to crush ice, whole fruits, and vegetables in mere seconds.
This blender has 31,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds
These are my favorite earbuds. They have 1.5 hours of battery life after you charge them for just five minutes. They're easy to pair with your favorite devices, and the sound is incredible. I have been using these all day every day for years.
These come in 6 colors and they have 67,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Artnaturals Natural Organic Lip Balm Beeswax- Chapstick for Dry, Chapped & Cracked Lips - Lip Repair with Aloe Vera, Coconut, Castor & Jojoba Oil (Set of 6)
Are you one of those people who can never find your chapstick when you need it? You need to get a multi-pack and put one in each of your bags. This set six lip balms with hydrating ingredients.
This set has 6,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kitsch Satin Scrunchies, Softer than Silk, Hair Scrunchies for Frizz Prevention, Satin Hair Ties for Breakage Prevention and Gentle Style Preservation, Sleep and Night Scrunchie, 5 Pack, Assorted
Satin hair ties are the way to go. They are super gentle on your hair and never pull on your strands or leave creases. Once you switch over to satin, you will not go back. Trust me on that.
These hair ties have 12,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
The Original Hotpop Microwave Popcorn Popper, Silicone Popcorn Maker, Collapsible Bowl BPA-Free and Dishwasher Safe- 20 Colors Available (Blue)
Upgrade your movie night with this popcorn maker. It evenly heats your popcorn, with "very few, if any unpopped kernels," according to the brand. This silicone is non-breakable and heat-resistant. There are many colors to choose from.
This popcorn maker has 19,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Seehonor Insulated Cooler Backpack Leakproof Soft Cooler Bag Lightweight Backpack Cooler for Lunch Picnic Fishing Hiking Camping Park Beach, 25 Cans
Keep your drinks cold and go hands free with this insulated cooler backpack. It comes in many colors and it can hold 25 cans.
This bag has 5,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bedsure Satin Pillowcase for Hair and Skin, 2-Pack
Sleeping on a satin pillowcase is one of the best things you can do for your hair and skin. It protects your hair from frizz, tangles, and damage, according to the brand. It's also great for your skin because it doesn't absorb your moisturizers and serums like cotton pillowcases can.
There are 20 colors and 7 sizes to choose from.
Zulay Original Milk Frother Handheld Foam Maker
Use this milk frother to create foam for cappuccino, matcha, hot chocolate, and more of your favorite hot beverages. The brand claims that this works on many types of milk, including whole milk, almond milk, and soy milk.
This product has 53,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Hilife Steamer for Clothes Steamer, Handheld Garment Steamer Clothing Iron 240ml Big Capacity Upgraded Version
You can put together the cutest outfit in the world, but if it's all wrinkled, what's the point? We all need a reliable, easy-to-use steamer in our lives, especially when we travel. Pulling a wrinkled outfit from your suitcase is not the best start to a vacation.
Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Multi-Use Concealer
This bestselling $7 concealer has 96,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It's great for concealing, color correcting, and contouring. You can do so much with this super affordable, top-rated concealer.
Bagsmart Toiletry Bag Travel Bag With Hanging Hook, Water-resistant Makeup Cosmetic Bag Travel Organizer for Accessories, Shampoo, Full Sized Container, Toiletries
Get organized for your upcoming summer trips. This hanging cosmetic case has so many compartments for all of your getting ready essentials.
It comes in 2 sizes and 6 colors with 24,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Conair Double Ceramic 1-Inch Curling Iron
A good curling iron doesn't have to be super expensive. This one is on sale and it's great to create long-lasting curls and waves. It has 30 heat settings and it has damage protection and frizz control properties, according to the brand.
Chicgal Women's Floral Print Puff Sleeve Kimono
Wear one of these kimonos with a tank top and your favorite pair of jeans. Or you can wear it as a cover-up over a swimsuit. There are 45 colors to choose from with sizes ranging from small to 5X.
This kimono has 15,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Lanzom Women Wide Brim Straw Panama Roll up Hat Belt Buckle Fedora Beach Sun Hat UPF50+
Protect your face from the sun and hide a bad hair day with this California-chic straw fedora. There are 22 fashionable colors to choose from.
These hats have 19,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Cosonsen Dress Deep V-neck Long Sleeve Waist Tie Ruffle Mini Swing Skater Dresses
You're going to want this dress in every color. There are 35, by the way. The tie at the waist is oh-so-flattering on all body types. This dress has 4,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Meetsun Polarized Sunglasses
Instantly increase glamour with a great pair of sunglasses. They come in 29 colors and they have 5-star Amazon reviews.
More Memorial Day Weekend Deals
- Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Goes on Sale Twice a Year: Don't Miss These Discounts
- Get $140 Anthropologie Jeans for $24 and Save $100+ on More Memorial Day Weekend Deals
- Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale 2022: The Best Deals from Tory Burch, Free People, Sam Edelman, and More
- J.Crew Memorial Day Sale: Get This $110 Top for Just $20, Plus These 82% Off Deals
- BaubleBar's Best-Selling Disney Bag Charms Are on Sale for Just $30—Shop Now Before They Sell Out!
- Coach Outlet Summer Kickoff Sale: Score Under $100 Finds With Prices Starting at Just $12
- Lululemon Memorial Day That Deals You Don't Want to Miss
- Madewell Memorial Day Weekend Deals 2022: Save up to 78% on These 28 Styles
- Target Summer Savings Sale: Swim, Sandals, Summer Styles & More Start at Just $5
- Sephora Memorial Day 2022 Deals: This Luxury Beauty Sampler Set Valued at $166 Is On Sale for $32
- Kohl's Memorial Day 2022: Beach Towels Starting at $4 & More Can't-Miss Deals on Summer Essentials
- Best Memorial Day Furniture & Home Sales: Pottery Barn Finds Starting at $1, Plus Other Can't-Miss Deals
- Wayfair's Memorial Day Clearance Begins: Snag a $300 Memory Foam Mattress for $60 & 14 More Amazing Deals