Jodie Foster Is Leading True Detective Season 4: Everything We Know

Jodie Foster is putting on her True Detective hat.
The Oscar winning actress is set to star in season four of the HBO anthology crime series, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Titled True Detective: North Country, the season centers around the six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station in Ennis, Alaska. "To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves," according to HBO, "and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice."
Foster will play Danvers, while the role of Navarro has yet to be cast.
Issa Lopez, who is co-writing the series, celebrated Foster's casting on Twitter. "It's out. Dreams do come true," Lopez wrote. "Nightmares too. I can't wait for you all to see what strange, cold mysteries we're cooking."
The series marks Foster's first recurring television role since appearing in three episodes of Gunsmoke from 1969 to 1972. She first appeared on the show when she was just 7 years old. Foster made her TV series debut on Mayberry R.F.D., a spin-off of The Andy Griffith Show, in 1968. Her first episode aired the day before her sixth birthday.
True Detective has been dormant since 2019, when the third season starring Mahershala Ali aired. The third season took place in the Ozarks over three different time periods, as detectives attempted to solve the case of two missing girls.
The first season of the show aired in 2014 and starred Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson. The story centered on detectives, played by McConaughey and Harrelson, attempting to solve the murder of a woman in Louisiana over the course of seventeen years.
The inaugural season was a critical smash, earning Emmy nominations for Outstanding Drama Series and individual nods for McConaughey and Harrelson.
A second season of the series followed in 2015, starring Colin Farrell, Taylor Kitsch and Rachel McAdams. The season shifted to California and followed officers from three different departments coming together to solve the murder of a dishonorable city manager.
A premiere date for season four has not been announced.