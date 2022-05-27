Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Are “Over the Moon” in New Maternity Photos

Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon are owning their baby glow.
The duo, who are expecting a baby boy together, celebrated their little one on the way with sunset maternity photo shoot during their babymoon on the beach. In pictures taken by Josh Ryan, Bre can be seen showing off her showing off her baby bump in an orange bikini top and matching sarong skirt as she took a walk on the beach with Nick.
The model captioned the snaps on her Instagram, "BabyMoonin. I still just can't believe it… babyc mommy and daddy love u so much already."
Bre got candid about her journey to motherhood in another post, writing, "Pregnancy has been the most powerful yet humbling experience but I am embracing every single moment."
Sharing several photos of herself sweetly touching her belly on the beach, she continued, "Take as many photos as you can I know it's hard your tired you feel huge and not yourself but stop and soak in every single moment."
"Life is so beautiful and creating life is indescribable," she added. "In this photo I had huge kankles and could barley walk Bc of my hip pain. I felt like a beached whale ..but i had to appreciate My body and what it is doing at whatever cost to bring you to me son."
Nick announced he was expecting baby No. 8 with Bre in January. He explained on The Nick Cannon Show that he's known about her pregnancy for a while, but didn't want to share while he was still grieving the December 2021 death of his 5-month-old son Zen, whose mother is model Alyssa Scott.
Nick is also a dad to 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, whom he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He also shares 4-year-old son Golden "Sagon" and 13-month-old daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, and 7-month-old twin boys Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa.
Keep reading for photos of Nick and Bre's babymoon photo shoot.