RuPaul's Drag Race's Jinkx Monsoon is Navigating Becoming an Internet Sensation After Snatch Game

Jinkx Monsoon's impression of Judy Garland sent the Internet over the rainbow—and she's still trying to catch her breath.

On the May 20 episode of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7, Jinkx transformed into the iconic Wizard of Oz star for Snatch Game—a challenge where the competing queens do their best celebrity impressions in a version of Match Game—and tore the house down.

Dressed in a red gown and donning a signature Judy wig, Jinkx cracked jokes about serving Judy's daughter Liza Minnelli pork chop sandwiches, broke out into song and made host RuPaul nearly double over in laughter multiple times.

When the episode aired, Drag Race fans immediately called it perhaps the best Snatch Game performance in the show's history. No big deal.

"I don't think I anticipated getting the amount of attention that it did," Jinkx told E! News. "I definitely am not complaining about it. I have a hard time accepting compliments and praise, so there's a part of me that's really happy it was well-received and another part that's ready to move on to the next thing."