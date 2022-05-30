Exclusive

RuPaul's Drag Race's Jinkx Monsoon is Navigating Becoming an Internet Sensation After Snatch Game

Jinkx Monsoon's impression of Judy Garland during Snatch Game on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars went viral. She told E! News how she's handling the overwhelming response.

Jinkx Monsoon's impression of Judy Garland sent the Internet over the rainbow—and she's still trying to catch her breath.

On the May 20 episode of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7, Jinkx transformed into the iconic Wizard of Oz star for Snatch Game—a challenge where the competing queens do their best celebrity impressions in a version of Match Game—and tore the house down. 

Dressed in a red gown and donning a signature Judy wig, Jinkx cracked jokes about serving Judy's daughter Liza Minnelli pork chop sandwiches, broke out into song and made host RuPaul nearly double over in laughter multiple times.

When the episode aired, Drag Race fans immediately called it perhaps the best Snatch Game performance in the show's history. No big deal.

"I don't think I anticipated getting the amount of attention that it did," Jinkx told E! News. "I definitely am not complaining about it. I have a hard time accepting compliments and praise, so there's a part of me that's really happy it was well-received and another part that's ready to move on to the next thing."

However skittish she might be about reveling in adulation, Jinkx recognized that the support for her Judy impression was symbolic.

"The fact that it was received so well stands to show that we still have a love of queer history," she said. "We still have a love of the past. We can still keep certain icons and memories alive. We can keep them in the contemporary world."

Jinkx's Snatch Game praise didn't just stop at Judy. For the first time in Drag Race history, the queens were asked to bring two impressions to the table and Jinkx chose Russian Doll star Natasha Lyonne for her second.

"I just absolutely adore that human," Jinkx said. "I was excited to have the opportunity to do a Snatch Game performance of somebody who is still living, because I've never had that before."

The feeling turned out to be mutual, as Natasha herself tweeted a clip of Jinkx's impression and said "Jinkx!!! What an honor."

Legends supporting legends. 

To hear Jinkx describe it, there was more than a Snatch Game win up for grabs: there was a friendship on the line!

"It's nerve-wracking to impersonate somebody who is going to see it. I've met her a few times. We have a lot of friends in common," Jinkx said of Natasha. "She's always been very sweet and very fun to be around. There was part of me that was nervous it would destroy our future friendship, so seeing her enjoy it made me really happy."

Crisis averted.

Watch Jinkx compete for the title of Queen of Queens when the first-ever all winners season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars drops new episodes every Friday on Paramount+.

