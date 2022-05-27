Depeche Mode's Andy Fletcher Dead at 60

The music world is mourning the loss of an icon.
Andy Fletcher, the keyboard player and founding member of Depeche Mode, has died at the age of 60.
His fellow band members announced the tragic news on May 26, sharing in a statement on Twitter, "We are shocked and filled with overwhelming sadness with the untimely passing of our dear friend, family member and bandmate Andy ‘Fletch' Fletcher."
Their statement continued: "Fletch had a true heart of gold and was always there when you needed support, a lively conversation, a good laugh, or a cold pint. Our hearts are with his family, and we ask that you keep them in your thoughts and respect their privacy in this difficult time."
A cause of death was not given.
The British electronic band was founded in 1980 by Fletcher, Dave Gahan, Martin Gore and Vince Clarke. Fletcher was a dedicated member of the band for over 40 years, spanning from their 1981 debut Speak & Spell to their most recent LP 2017's Spirit.
In the wake of his passing, many musical artists took to social media to pay tribute to Fletcher.
"I knew Andy and considered him a friend. We crossed many of the same pathways as younger men," tweeted Lol Tolhurst, one of the founding members of The Cure. "My heart goes out to his family, bandmates, and DM fans. RIP Fletch."
"My band had the great pleasure of playing with @depechemode many years ago," The Wonder Stuff frontman Miles Hunt tweeted. "And a more welcoming, kind & encouraging bunch of people I could never have wished to meet. Sending much love to Andy Fletcher's nearest and dearest. X."
Pet Shop Boys, an English synth-pop duo, tweeted, "We're saddened and shocked that Andy Fletcher of Depeche Mode has died. Fletch was a warm, friendly and funny person who loved electronic music and could also give sensible advice about the music business."