Josh Duggar’s Sister Jill Duggar Speaks Out About "Justice" After His Prison Sentencing

Watch : Josh Duggar SENTENCED in Child Pornography Case

Content warning: This story discusses child pornography.

After Josh Duggar received a sentence of 151 months in prison for receiving child pornography, Josh's sister Jill Duggar Dillard and her husband, Derick Dillard, have given their thoughts on his sentencing.

In a post published to the Dillards' family blog on May 26, the couple shared that they are "neither rejoicing nor disappointed by the sentence," but "thankful it's finally over."

They continued, "The Bible clearly states that God effects justice and vengeance through the governing authorities. Though some believe Josh should have received a greater sentence and still fewer believe he should have received a lighter sentence, God has carried out his vengeance today for his unspeakable criminal activity."

Jill and Derick, who married in 2014, went on to say that they feel Josh had not been held accountable for what they described as "dangerous pattern of behavior" up until now.