Nikki Questions Her Relationship With Ex-Boyfriend Chris in Welcome Home Nikki Glaser? Preview

Confused about where she stand with her ex-boyfriend Chris Convy, comedian Nikki Glaser talks out her relationship struggles in E! News' exclusive Welcome Home Nikki Glaser? preview.

Watch: Nikki Glaser Officially Moving on From Ex Chris Convy?

It can be hard to know if your first love is "the one" for you.

Comedian Nikki Glaser and her family and friends contemplate her relationship with ex Chris Convy in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at this week's episode of Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?

"I wanna be wanted," Nikki says in a confessional. "It's the difference between being like, ‘I want Mexican tonight. Let's go get Mexican food," or, "Yeah, I can have Mexican. It's fine.

The romantic saga of Nikki and Chris has been going on for several years, having met working on her TV show, Nikki & Sara Live, in New York. With Nikki and Chris constantly on-again, off-again, Nikki's parents—EJ and Julie Glaser—are becoming impatient with their daughter's love life decisions.

"I mean, when's it gonna end? How's it gonna all end?" EJ Glaser jokes in a confessional. "Let's just make a decision, c'mon. Let's get to the end of this book."

During a cozy night in with Julie and Nikki's childhood BFF, Kerstin Roberston, Nikki's friend and podcast co-host, Andrew Collin, gives her some advice.

photos
Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?: Meet the Cast

"It could be a little short-sighted though to think, ‘If it's not Chris, there's no other guys," he tells her. And while his words ring true, Nikki responds by saying that the pool of men in St. Louis is "slim pickings."
 
"I'm constantly swiping on all the apps, and, you know, I keep my eyes peeled," says Nikki. "My DMs are open. I put it out there that I'm single on every—like, I don't know what else I can do."
 
"Maybe your guys are intimidated," Julie responds, before Nikki quickly butts in with, "They should be. I'm a catch. If they're intimidated by me, they're not the right person for me."

Check out the full clip above, and tune in to Welcome Home Nikki Glaser? Sundays at 10 p.m. on E! to see how Nikki and Chris' story will play out.

