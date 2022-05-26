Husband of Texas Shooting Victim Irma Garcia Dies Days After Tragedy

Watch : Texas School Shooting: Selena Gomez & More Celebrities React

Tragedy continues to strike Uvalde, Texas.

On May 26, Joe Garcia—husband of Irma Garcia, one of two teachers fatally shot by a gunman at Robb Elementary School on May 24—passed away, his nephew, John Martinez, confirmed to NBC News.

Joe Garcia "went to go deliver flowers for Irma" at the memorial that's been created at the elementary school, Martinez told the outlet.

"When he got home, he was at home for no more than three minutes after sitting down on a chair with the family," Martinez continued. "He just fell over. They tried doing chest compressions and nothing worked. The ambulance came and they couldn't, they couldn't bring [him] back."

Martinez told NBC News that he first learned about his uncle's death from his younger brother. "I don't even know how to feel," he said. "I don't believe it. I don't want to believe it."

On May 24, Irma Garcia and co-teacher Eva Mireles were both killed, along with 19 children after a gunman—identified by authorities as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos—opened fire in the elementary school.