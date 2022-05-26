Proof That Olivia Rodrigo and TikToker Vinnie Hacker's Night Out Was Anything But Sour

Watch : BBMAs 2022 BIGGEST Winners: BTS, Olivia Rodrigo & More!

Olivia Rodrigo took a pause from driving through the suburbs to hit the city with Vinnie Hacker.

The "drivers license" singer and the TikToker were seen enjoying a night out in Los Angeles following Olivia's concert at the Greek Theatre on May 25. In exclusive photos obtained by E! News, Olivia and Vinnie shared a hug outside of Hollywood hotspot No Vacancy before parting ways.

As they embraced, Olivia—rocking a white top, black leather skirt and high heeled black boots—playfully kicked up her leg as he dipped her. The 19-year-old was then whisked off in her own car.

Vinnie was one of the many famous faces spotted in the crowd at Olivia's concert. In addition to the Hype House member, Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Tate McRae were also in attendance to cheer Olivia on as she performed hits like "Good 4 U" AND "Happier."

During the show, she brought out Alanis Morissette for a duet of of the Canadian singer's iconic single "You Oughta Know." Per the Los Angeles Times, Olivia yelled to the crowd after her hour-long show, "This has been the best night of my life!"