Why T-Pain's Road to Wiscansin Tour May Be His Wildest—But Most Rewarding—Ride Yet

Congratulations! You just scored a backstage pass to the hottest tickets in town.
After COVID-19 put a pause on live entertainment, your favorite artists are ready to hit the road and entertain audiences safely with brand-new tours and experiences. And regardless of where you are, we're offering an all-access ticket to every must-see concert of the year. Welcome to E!'s Backstage Pass.
Yes, T-Pain still likes the bartender.
It's hard to believe that it's been nearly 15 years since the rapper released iconic tracks like "Bartender" and "Buy U a Drank." But after all these years, the 37-year-old is still giving fans a reason to raise their glasses to the gift of live music with his Road to Wiscansin tour, a name inspired by his beloved 2008 single "Can't Believe It." ("I can put you in a mansion somewhere in Wiscansin.")
"The fans bring the energy every time, but Atlanta was pretty special for me," T-Pain exclusively shared with E! News. "My entire family was there. Plus, my wife and kids surprised me on stage at the end of the show for the last song. It was really a dope moment for me and something I'll never forget."
It's quite a comeback for T-Pain, who said that in 2019, his old label and management team had to cancel shows due to low ticket sales. Now, T-Pain is feeling confident with what he has created through hard work and dedication.
"To turn around three years later with no label and no management and sell out an entire tour, that is the best feeling right there," he said. "Suck it, everybody else."
The Road to Wiscansin tour, which features supporting acts Erica Banks and Young Cash, concludes on June 11 at T-Pain's first ever Wiscansin Festival, which is being held in—you guessed it—Wisconsin.
If you ask the man himself, this star-studded event may be the festival of the summer. "I have really been planning this entire thing and have been super hands-on," he said. "I'm looking at this festival from a fan perspective and what would I want to see when I go to a festival. I've hand-picked the artists performing, which are not the usual artists you see on all these other festivals lineups. I wanted to switch things up."
Keep reading for more behind-the-scenes details about T-Pain's latest tour. And find out if he's coming to your neighborhood by clicking here.
Want more backstage access? Allow Madison Beer to share secrets of her Life Support tour. Plus, let Jersey Shore's Vinny Guadagnino heat up your day with this Chippendales tease.
And, listen to T-Pain's new song "That's Just Tips" here.