Why T-Pain's Road to Wiscansin Tour May Be His Wildest—But Most Rewarding—Ride Yet

Yes, T-Pain still likes the bartender.

It's hard to believe that it's been nearly 15 years since the rapper released iconic tracks like "Bartender" and "Buy U a Drank." But after all these years, the 37-year-old is still giving fans a reason to raise their glasses to the gift of live music with his Road to Wiscansin tour, a name inspired by his beloved 2008 single "Can't Believe It." ("I can put you in a mansion somewhere in Wiscansin.")

"The fans bring the energy every time, but Atlanta was pretty special for me," T-Pain exclusively shared with E! News. "My entire family was there. Plus, my wife and kids surprised me on stage at the end of the show for the last song. It was really a dope moment for me and something I'll never forget."