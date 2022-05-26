The Cast of Top Gun: Maverick Talks Going Through "Tom Cruise Bootcamp"

Watch : Tom Cruise Put Top Gun: Maverick Cast Through BOOTCAMP

Leave it to Tom Cruise to help his co-stars get into Top Gun shape.

The cast of Top Gun: Maverick chatted with E! News' Daily Pop about undergoing "Tom Cruise Bootcamp" in preparation for the new film, which premieres May 27.

Jay Ellis, who plays Reuben "Payback" Fitch, told Daily Pop's Francesca Amiker: "We're flying all these crazy maneuvers with him every single day. It was just this crazy experience."

Not only did the cast undergo intense flight training, but Ellis shared that they also swam with the coach of the U.S. Open Water swim team and went on "culture trips" to learn about the day-to-day experiences of pilots.

"It was just so much information," Ellis continued, "but it was also so well thought out and planned where it never felt like you were just getting hit with a ton of stuff. It was just these little incremental steps that you were taking, and then all of a sudden, we were all like, ‘Yeah, we pilots.'"