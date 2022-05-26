See Brooklyn Beckham’s Tattoo of His Wedding Vows to Wife Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham is wearing his heart on his sleeve.
Brooklyn—the oldest son of David and Victoria Beckham—took to Instagram on May 25 to show off a new arm tattoo of his wedding vows to wife, Nicola Peltz.
The black cursive script covers the 23-year-old's entire upper arm. The tattoo reads, "Nicola, when you walked down the aisle you took my breath away you look so beautiful tonight and always."
"Let me start by saying that words cannot even describe my love for you. Just looking at you I see my future and it feels like a dream," the vows (and tattoo) continue. "You are my world and I continue to fall more in love with you every single day."
Brooklyn went on to sweetly refer to his wife as "the best thing that has ever happened to me" and credits her for making him "the man I am today."
Elsewhere, the inked love note reads, "I have been looking forward to this day for so long, because today is the day I get to marry you, my forever babe, my love and my best friend, Nicola – today you become my partner, my other half – and my family and because of that I am the luckiest man in the world to be able to spend the rest of my life with you."
The chef even hinted at their future as parents together at the end of his vows/tattoo, saying he can't wait to "live out our dreams together and have lots of babies and be yours forever because you are forever mine." How did the tattoo artist not break down in tears?!
This isn't the first tattoo Brooklyn has gotten as a tribute to Nicola. Before this, Brooklyn showed off ink on his index finger that reads "Lover." He also has the letter "N" on his ring finger. Some of his other Nicola-themed tattoos include one of her late grandmother's name on his wrist and a sketch of Nicola's eyes on the back of his neck.
The couple wed on April 9 in a posh ceremony at Nicola's family estate in Palm Beach, Florida. Nicola and Brooklyn made their relationship Instagram official in January 2020 and announced their engagement later that year.