See Brooklyn Beckham’s Tattoo of His Wedding Vows to Wife Nicola Peltz

Watch : Nicola Peltz Flaunts MASSIVE Ring From Brooklyn Beckham

Brooklyn Beckham is wearing his heart on his sleeve.

Brooklyn—the oldest son of David and Victoria Beckham—took to Instagram on May 25 to show off a new arm tattoo of his wedding vows to wife, Nicola Peltz.

The black cursive script covers the 23-year-old's entire upper arm. The tattoo reads, "Nicola, when you walked down the aisle you took my breath away you look so beautiful tonight and always."

"Let me start by saying that words cannot even describe my love for you. Just looking at you I see my future and it feels like a dream," the vows (and tattoo) continue. "You are my world and I continue to fall more in love with you every single day."

Brooklyn went on to sweetly refer to his wife as "the best thing that has ever happened to me" and credits her for making him "the man I am today."

Elsewhere, the inked love note reads, "I have been looking forward to this day for so long, because today is the day I get to marry you, my forever babe, my love and my best friend, Nicola – today you become my partner, my other half – and my family and because of that I am the luckiest man in the world to be able to spend the rest of my life with you."