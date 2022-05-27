See How Grown Up The Cast of Stranger Things is Now

Watch : Stranger Things Season 4: "Kids Will Have Nightmares"

The kids from Hawkins, Indiana are all grown up.

When Stranger Things premiered on Netflix in July 2016, premiered on Netflix in July 2016, viewers were introduced to a cast made up of largely unknown young actors. Now, almost six years later, it's almost impossible to still call them kids at all.

Millie Bobby Brown, whose portrayal of Eleven has earned her two Emmy nominations, was only 12 years old when the series began filming. Now 18, Millie stepped out with her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi at the season four premiere on May 14.

When Gaten Matarazzo appeared as Dustin in season one, he was a baby-faced 14-year-old. Gaten is now 18 and was recently cast to play Jared in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway.

Finn Wolfhard was also 13 when he first played Mike in season one. Finn is now 19 years old and took on a leading role in 2021's Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Meanwhile, Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers, was only 11 years old when Stranger Things started filming. He's now 17 and was recently accepted to the Ivy League's University of Pennsylvania.

Caleb McLaughlin, who plays Lucas, was 14 during the show's first season, which means he is now 20 years old. They grow up so fast! And we feel very old.