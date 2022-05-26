Andor Sneak Peek: Your First Look at Diego Luna's Star Wars Series

Watch : Diego Luna Relives Landing "Dream" "Star Wars" Role

This series will have us seeing Star Wars in a new light(saber).

On May 26, Disney+ released the first trailer for the Diego Luna-led Star Wars series, Andor. Exploring a new perspective on the galaxy, the series follows "Cassian Andor's [Luna] journey to discover the difference he can make," according to the streamer's description. "The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It's an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero."

Along with Luna, the spy thriller series—which premieres Aug. 31 and is set five years before Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,—stars Genevieve O'Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough and Kyle Soller.

The trailer opens with someone ringing a gong, and people running into hiding. "They're so proud of themselves," Cassian says in the trailer. "So fat and satisfied."

Mon Mothma says, "They're everywhere," referring to the Empire. "They're watching me now."

As the trailer continues, looking into binoculars, Luthen adds, "Soon enough, these days will end. There will be no rules going forward."