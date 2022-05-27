How H.E.R. Is Delivering Unforgettable Concert Experiences All Summer Long

Congratulations! You just scored a backstage pass to the hottest tickets in town.
Checked H.E.R.'s schedule recently? It's a little busy.
In the middle of headlining her Back of My Mind tour, the Grammy winner is also supporting Coldplay on their sold-out 2022 Music of the Spheres world tour.
You may think two tours in one summer sounds exhausting, but H.E.R. describes it as a dream come true.
"I'm on a high from every show so I feel like a little kid, like when a little kid is playing and it's definitely way past their bedtime but they don't even realize because they are having so much fun," she exclusively shared with E! News. "That is me right now and I'm honestly loving every moment of it."
Over Memorial Day weekend, H.E.R. will travel to Solider Field in Chicago where she will perform in front of a packed stadium. And while some attendees may be headed to the venue to see Chris Martin and his band rock out, chances are they will quickly be impressed with H.E.R.'s musical skills.
"It's crazy to see people on Twitter and Instagram saying things like, ‘Man I wasn't familiar with her music before. I never expected her to play all these instruments and be great live,'" H.E.R. said. "Even though they came for a Coldplay experience, they got a full on H.E.R. experience and I think it was better than a lot of people imagine and I love that. I love that people are pleasantly surprised when they see me in a stadium."
And before she makes her acting debut as Squeak in The Color Purple Musical next year, H.E.R. is soaking in every possible moment to perform on stage in front of a live audience.
After all, she's waiting a long time to hear her fans single songs from her latest album, Back of My Mind.
"It's surreal to hear people singing those words to my new album, knowing that they liked that," she said. "It's hard to remind yourself that what you do matters even with all the accolades and the recognition and ticket sales. When you really hear people in the audience and you get to feel them, it's a big, big, big reminder and it's a lot of love."
For more inside access to H.E.R.'s summer tour dates, keep reading. And click here to find out when she's coming to your neighborhood.
